Operated charter repatriation flights during April 2020 and August 2020 to support the Indian community in the Kingdom of Bahrain and then operated under the ‘Air Bubble’ agreement since September 2020 Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – 13 April 2022: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain has started to ramp up its operations to the State of India beginning with 49 weekly flights this month. As the summer season approaches, the airline announces that by mid-May, Gulf Air will increase its weekly flights to 75 which is more than 90% of its pre-pandemic schedule to India.

Commenting on this network restoration, Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi commented: “We are very excited to restore such an integral part of our airline’s operations. The national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain never stopped flying during the peak of the pandemic making it one of the most experienced and safest airlines to fly during these times, and today we are growing closer to our full network with some new additions coming online this summer such as Milan, Manchester and Rome. We are working on frequencies and connectivity to offer more choices and more convenience to our passengers and are confident that the months ahead will feature more milestones and success stories to tell”.

Gulf Air has been operating direct flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of India since 1960 and its network of Indian cities has always been key within the Gulf Air’s global network. Being one of the few airlines that continued scheduled commercial operations, Gulf Air continuously works closely with the governments authorities throughout the destinations on its network to resume its operations as pandemic restrictions ease and the aviation industry recovers. Updates are constantly added on gulfair.com/covid19 including travel advice, network and new health and safety procedures.

Being one of the few airlines that never stopped flying during the pandemic, Gulf Air has recently received the Skytrax Five Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating after a vigorous audit by Skytrax Research that took place between November and December 2021, in flying safely throughout the pandemic and enhancing its airport and onboard protocols to combat the spread of COVID-19. The airline also received APEX’s Five Star Major Official Airline Rating; an award based solely on certified passengers’ feedback.

-Ends-