The partnership with Jin Jiang will further solidify relations between the Kingdom and China to boost trade, tourism and economic development between the two countries.

Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier, announced the signing of an agreement with a new Sales Agent in China, Jin Jiang, the largest travel and hotel conglomerate in China. The signing is a part of Gulf Air’s commitment to strengthen relations with Far East Asia to promote trade, tourism and business opportunities between the countries.

The signing ceremony, held at Gulf Air headquarters, was attended by, Gulf Air Group CEO, Dr. Jeffrey Goh, and Jinjiang Travel, Vice president Mr. Yates Fei solidifying the partnership that will further strengthen the airline’s role in connecting the countries and boosting tourism between China and Bahrain as its Sales Agent in the country.

Commenting on the collaboration, Gulf Air CEO Captain Waleed Al-Alawi, said: “As part of our earlier announcement of new flights connecting Bahrain directly to China, we

are excited to be strengthening our presence in the country as part of our strategy for network growth. The new partnership with Jin Jiang is an extension of our efforts to boost economic and tourist ties between the two countries and will provide valuable opportunities for passengers in China to explore tailor-made trips to maximize their experience with Gulf Air.”

Mr. Yates Fei, Vice president, Jinjiang Travel said:” It is a perfect match that we are now in a position to consolidate a well renowned airline resource with our own hotel offerings for our mutual customers in the China market. Unlike many traditional travel agencies, we are now beyond a ‘middleman' role to forge a unique value proposition to get our products and services closer to the increasingly sophisticated Chinese travelers. At Jin Jiang, we are very excited for the coming journey with Gulf Air. We start from where we are as a GSA, aiming to get more fruits for both parties as we go down the path.

The appointment will enable Jin Jiang to represent Gulf Air in Chinese markets to act as a sales representative and to promote Gulf Air’s products and services.

The partnership comes as the national carrier announced it will operate to Guangzhou and Shanghai to facilitate convenient connections between China and the destinations in the Middle East and Europe that Gulf Air serves.

​​​​​​About Gulf Air

Gulf Air commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to over 40 cities in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent and the Far East. For more information, visit www.gulfair.com.

