Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the National Carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced a strategic partnership with SalamAir, Oman's Low-cost carrier, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This MOU will see Gulf Air provide SalamAir with a comprehensive suite of technical services encompassing Line Maintenance, Base Maintenance and specialized workshop support.

This partnership not only offers SalamAir innovative operational solutions, it also positions Gulf Air as a key player in the regional MRO landscape.

Gulf Air Chief Technical Officer Mazin Saleh said, "This agreement with SalamAir is a significant step towards Gulf Air's vision to become a preferred provider of quality MRO services. By sharing our expertise and resources, we are fostering new avenues of growth for Gulf Air."

Adil Al Sheibani, Director of Engineering of SalamAir, stated: "At SalamAir, we continuously seek strategic partnerships that not only enhance our operational efficiency but also ensure the highest standards of maintenance and reliability for our fleet. With the current fleet of six A320neo and seven A321neo aircraft, and the additional delivery of two new A321neos expected in June and July, the collaboration with Gulf Air is fitting to support our expansion. As part of our growth strategy, we recently released an RFP for an additional ten A320neo aircraft, with deliveries planned from 2026 through 2028. Partnering with Gulf Air allows us to leverage their technical expertise and MRO capabilities, further strengthening our commitment to safety, performance, and a cost-effective operation.

We look forward to working closely with Gulf Air to optimize our maintenance support and drive operational excellence.

About Gulf Air: A Tradition of Excellence

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has been operating since 1950, making it one of the earliest airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to various destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Far East. Gulf Air is recognized as a "Five-Star Major Airline" by APEX, based on verified traveler reviews, and has been awarded this prestigious status for the year 2025. The airline was also named "World's Most Improved Airline" in 2022 by Skytrax. For more information, visit: www.gulfair.com

About SalamAir

SalamAir is Oman’s low-cost airline; SalamAir commenced operations in 2017 and focused on developing affordable air travel to Oman. Operating a fleet of 13 Airbus A320 family aircraft, SalamAir serves 6 Domestic destinations in Oman and 37 cities in 18 countries. SalamAir was voted as Oman’s Most Trusted Brand in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

