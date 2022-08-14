Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in co-ordination with Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RAK International Airport), will commence schedule services to Ras Al Khaimah on 3rd October 2022. The service will commence with two weekly flights, with a view to establish a year-round scheduled operation between the two airports connecting the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah beyond Bahrain to regional and international destinations on Gulf Air’s global network.

The signing ceremony took place at Gulf Air Headquarters in Bahrain, represented by Chairman to the Board of Directors of Gulf Air H.E. Mr Zayed R. Alzayani, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport’s Chairman H.E. Eng. Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Gulf Air Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi, RAK Airport’s CEO Mr. Atanasios Titonis, and RAK’s CEO of Tourism Development Authority Mr. Raki Phillips; including Executive Management members from both companies.

Commenting on the signing H.E. Mr Zayed R. Alzayani said, “As the region’s leading boutique carrier with a global footprint, we look forward to adding Ras Al Khaimah to our network of seaside destinations and increasing our UAE points to three (3) with Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Today we signed on the commencement of services to proceed with operations to Ras Al Khaimah, and I am confident our passengers will be impressed with all the facilities and services Ras Al Khaimah International Airport has to offer”.

As for Captain Waleed AlAlawi, he commented, “We are delighted to add Ras Al Khaimah as third destination on our growing UAE network, and we would like to recognise and thank the proactive cooperation with Ras Al Khaimah International Airport as we provide our passengers with a new destination known for its quality tourism appeal and attracts tourists from the GCC and Europe.”

H.E. Eng. Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi remarked, “This agreement expands Ras Al Khaimah International Airport’s airspace by introducing multiple destinations from East to West. It is a great development to cater for the needs of regional and international travellers. This agreement enhances the services between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE; and we are delighted to have this in partnership with Gulf Air.”

For his part, Mr. Titonis stated, “Gulf-state and European connectivity is a key factor of our expansion strategy, and Gulf Air is an ideal partner for this mission. We are looking forward to further developing our partnership and providing more scope for passengers to select their destination of travel from our airport”.

About Gulf Air

Gulf Air commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to cities in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent and the Far East. Renowned for its traditional Arabian hospitality, Gulf Air is committed to being an industry leader and developing products and services that reflect the evolving needs and aspirations of its passengers. Gulf Air received the Skytrax Five Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating for flying safely throughout the pandemic and enhancing its airport and onboard protocols to combat the spread of COVID-19. Gulf Air is also rated Five Star Major Official Airline by APEX, a rating programme that is based solely on certified passengers’ feedback. These milestones for Gulf Air are a testament to the success of its boutique strategy and the ongoing enhancements to its products and services.

About Ras Al Khaimah International Airport

Established in March 1976 under the government of Ras Al Khaimah, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RKT) is the gateway between Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) and the world. Operating passenger and cargo services from an array of carriers, RKT connects the United Arab Emirates through regular flights to destinations that include Cairo, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Calicut, Katowice, Poznan, Warsaw, Wroclaw, Luxembourg, Prague, Istanbul, and Moscow. With its progressive addition of ever more destinations to its current schedule, RKT is a major asset in Ras Al Khaimah’s stated goal of opening up the emirate to a greater number of international visitors.