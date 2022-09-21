Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Gulf Air Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi reflected on the airline’s achievements during a number of interviews and media opportunities conducted with him by several local and international media publications.

Captain AlAlawi stated “We are pleased to have the Gulf Air services and products recognized by so many renowned aviation related entities; while maintaining our status as an effective and conscience international citizen. We are constantly striving to deliver excellence to our passengers by enhancing a broad spectrum of deliverables from our convenient flight schedules, numerous international and regional flights, and a variety of products and services both on the ground and onboard. Winning these awards is a reflection of Gulf Air’s ongoing commitment to fulfil the ever-changing travel needs of our passengers; placing us truly in ‘a class of our own’.”

During the pandemic, and being one of the few airlines in the world that never stopped flying; Gulf Air repatriated many citizens and non-citizens who were affected by the close down, and helped take them back home. Also, the airline shipped food and medical supplies into Bahrain, using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner cabin seats for cargo. Moreover, The American Government officially thanked Gulf Air for repatriating US citizens out of Afghanistan, as a token of appreciation for the national carrier’s humanitarian gesture.

Gulf Air received the Skytrax Five Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating after a vigorous audit by Skytrax Research that took place between November and December 2021. The rating came as a direct result to the success of airline’s operations in flying safely throughout the pandemic and enhancing its airport and onboard protocols to combat the spread of COVID-19. The airline received this recognition by providing the highest standards to customers and staff whilst maintaining its boutique strategy to deliver its renowned Arabian hospitality.

Gulf Air also received, for the second consecutive year, APEX’s Five Star Major Official Airline Rating. Based solely on certified passengers’ feedback, the rating came as proof of the success of Gulf Air’s boutique strategy and the major developments in its products and services since the launch of the recent brand refresh and fleet modernization programme.

Captain AlAlawi added “I am so proud to have the opportunity to work with such a dedicated team represented by the national carrier’s workforce, to help turn around Gulf Air and make it the customer-centric airline it has become today. The immense team effort paid towards realizing this goal has led to the many achievements and accolades we now enjoy at Gulf Air”.

More recently, the national carrier was honoured at Singapore’s Changi Airline Awards, winning in the “Connectivity Award” and the “New Airline Award”.

-Ends-