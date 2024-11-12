Abu Dhabi: GSMA Intelligence today released a new report in coordination with members of the Gulf Cooperative Council (GCC) Sustainability Innovation Hub, including e&. Titled Green shoots: a new model for renewables from the GCC, the report lays bare the state of play for renewables in telecommunications with benchmarking data and forward analysis outlining the steps operators must take to reduce carbon emissions to reach their net-zero objectives by 2050. The comprehensive document offers insights into the operational, technological, and regulatory hurdles encountered, as well as proposing actionable strategies for overcoming these obstacles.

Formed in 2023 at COP28, the GCC Sustainability Innovation Hub was born of a strategic alliance between e& and regional telco operators STC, Beyon, Du, Omantel, Ooredoo, and Zain to serve as a central platform for testing and developing new sustainability solutions tailored for the telecom industry. The publication of this report marks a significant milestone for the GCC telecom sector. In addition to showcasing the collective achievements of the GCC Innovation Hub in the realm of sustainability, it also sends a powerful message to solutions providers worldwide: that GCC telecom operators are eager to collaborate and innovate towards a sustainable future.

Harrison Lung, Group Chief Strategy Officer, e& said: “We are pleased that GSMA Intelligence has recognised the important work of the GCC Sustainability Innovation Hub. At e&, we recognise that collective action is essential to achieving net zero, and we believe that cooperation even among competitors is equally significant. The alliance we have formed in the region is a prime example of the productive synergy that can come from a collaborative ecosystem. The unity and shared vision of GCC telecom operators for a sustainable future is exemplified by the actions the Sustainability Innovation Hub has taken to green our network infrastructure. We invite solutions providers to join us in this journey as we work together to forge a more sustainable path for the telecom industry and the region at large."

According to GSMA Intelligence's Telco Energy Benchmark, renewable energy sources nearly doubled their share of total operator energy consumption, reaching approximately 20 per cent in 2023. The telecom industry consumes about one per cent of global energy, which translates to around 115 megatonnes of carbon emissions. Notably, the industry's carbon footprint is relatively smaller (0.3 per cent of global emissions) due to its increased reliance on renewable energy compared to sectors like manufacturing and aviation. However, renewable energy still constitutes only 20 per cent of the average operator's power usage.

The GCC Sustainability Innovation Hub was formed by telcos with operations in the Middle East, North Africa, and parts of Asia, with the aim of driving up renewables usage and optimising network architecture for energy efficiency. The GSMA Intelligence report refers to it as a leading example of operator collaboration and resource pooling to help overcome market distortions that have hindered renewables in the Middle East and other regions.

The GCC Sustainability Innovation Hub has set common standards for equipment vendors to follow in responding to Radio Access Network (RAN) and core infrastructure request for proposals (RFPs). This standardised approach and pooled procurement from operators aims to boost scale economies in network equipment and improve the investment case for a power-sector investor to deploy renewable energy capacity in the footprint countries of these operators across North Africa, the Gulf and parts of Asia. There is also a benefit to the broader sector from sharing case studies and examples from the initiative on how to source renewables at a lower cost.

Since launching in 2023 in collaboration with the GCC Sustainability Alliance, the GCC Sustainability Innovation Hub has pioneered several solutions to accelerate renewable energy solutions in telecom networks. For example, e&’s new solar solution in the UAE has reduced power consumption across mobile sites by 40 per cent, particularly on the sites that this solution was implemented on. With AI solutions power consumption at telecom sites and data centres have reduced between 15 to 20 per cent.

In Pakistan, e& subsidiary PTCL is now engaged in swap-outs of diesel generators for hybrid battery-solar power for sites across the country.

Kuwait-based Zain is using AI with its vendors to reduce power consumption at base stations by 15–20 per cent. STC in KSA has optimised data-centre energy consumption by 20 per cent, while Batelco in Bahrain has the first solar-powered data centre in the country.

In addition to pioneering sustainable network solutions, the GCC Sustainability Innovation Hub aims to foster collaboration, share best practices, and work collectively to drive sustainability initiatives across the region. The Innovation Hub serves as a central platform for testing and developing new sustainability solutions tailored for the telecom industry. This initiative underscores the operators' commitment to innovation and cooperation in tackling environmental challenges.

The Sustainability Alliance and the GCC Sustainability Innovation Hub mark the first step in a broader collaboration. The member operators are committed to continuing their joint efforts, exploring new initiatives and projects to advance sustainability within the telecom sector and beyond.

Download the complete GSMA Intelligence report: https://www.etisalat.ae/green-renewables-gcc

