Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Grundfos, a global leader in advanced pump solutions and water technologies, today announced the availability of its groundbreaking SE/SL Range 56 wastewater pump across the Middle East and Africa region.

Launched globally in early 2023, the SE/SL 56 Range 56 wastewater pumps are engineered to tackle escalating challenges of wastewater management, offering reliable and efficient solutions for diverse wastewater compositions, and ensuring sustainable infrastructure.

By effectively managing diverse contaminants, the SE/SL Range 56 pump ensures smoother operations, reduces maintenance costs, and enhances overall energy efficiency, leading to a more reliable and efficient wastewater management system that protects public health, preserves environmental quality, and supports sustainable development in communities worldwide.

With the MENA region experiencing rapid urbanisation and industrial growth, the SE/SL Range 56 wastewater pumps provide a timely solution to the immense strain on existing infrastructure.

Michael Nielsen, the Regional Sales Director for India, Central Asia, Middle East and Africa (IMEA) Region at Grundfos, said: “The introduction of the SE/SL Range 56 pumps in the MENA region is a significant milestone in our mission to enhance urban wastewater management. These pumps are designed to meet the region's unique challenges of rapid urbanisation and industrial expansion. By equipping municipalities with state-of-the-art technology, we are empowering them to confidently address the increasing pressures on wastewater infrastructure, ensuring sustainability and efficiency for the future.”

Wastewater clogging has become a more significant problem today due to the ever-changing composition of modern wastewater. With higher levels of suspended solids, fibrous materials like wet wipes and sanitary products, organic matter, oils, greases, and non-biodegradable polymers, traditional wastewater management systems are increasingly overwhelmed. This evolving mix of contaminants, coupled with inadequate separation processes, leads to more frequent and severe blockages, challenging water utilities to maintain efficient and reliable operations.

The Open S-tube® impeller, used in the SE/SL Range 56 pump, has been a great solution to this issue, helping municipalities manage wastewater more effectively. The pump’s Open S-tube® impeller technology has proven to be extremely effective with no reported clogging incidents since its introduction to the market.

Narasimhan Krishnaswamy, Regional Product Manager, Water Utilities, IMEA said: “The SE/SL range 56 is a natural extension of same Open S-tube® hydraulics introduced in 2021 for smaller pumps below 30 kW. Following a reliable performance of over two and half years, we have expanded the range up to 63 kW.

“Developed through extensive customer feedback, these pumps address modern wastewater challenges with robust performance, superior energy efficiency, and advanced intelligence options. Perfected through meticulous simulations and rigorous field testing, the SE/SL Range 56 pumps set a new standard in reliability and efficiency. We are proud to bring this innovative solution to the MENA region, partnering with municipalities to tackle wastewater challenges and promote sustainable water management.” Narasimhan continued.

The SE/SL Range 56 pumps feature an innovative Open S-tube® impeller design, which boasts three main highlights:

• Seamless Start: Designed for easy replacement and maintenance, the pumps offer a trimmable option and quick delivery, ensuring minimal downtime and hassle-free operations.

• Energy Efficiency: Equipped with IE4 efficiency motors, intelligent sensor options, and higher hydraulic efficiency, these pumps incorporate SmartTrim technology to maintain the efficiency through pump life time, leading to substantial energy savings.

• Smooth and Self-Cleaning Impeller Design: The non-clogging and non-jamming design of the impeller ensures continuous high performance and reliability.

Integration into existing systems is seamless with the SE/SL 56 pumps. They come with a range of adaptors and configurations, making them suitable replacement choice in existing installations. This flexibility ensures that municipalities can easily upgrade their current setups with these advanced pumps, resulting in a lower total cost of ownership.

The SE/SL Range 56 wastewater pumps are available for purchasing through Grundfos authorised distributors and sales partners in the region, ensuring convenient access for municipalities and wastewater management professionals.

About Grundfos

Grundfos is at the forefront of addressing the world's water and climate challenges, striving to enhance the quality of life for people globally. As a premier global provider of pump and water solutions, Grundfos is committed to upholding, safeguarding, and enhancing the circulation of water. The company achieves this through the provision of energy-efficient and water-saving solutions and systems across diverse applications for water utilities, industrial settings, and buildings. Operating across more than 56 countries, with an industrious team comprising over 19,000 dedicated employees, Grundfos remains dedicated to effecting positive change, one drop at a time.



