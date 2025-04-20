Madinah, Saudi Arabia — Almatar Group for Travel and Tourism, the leading digital travel platform in Saudi Arabia, proudly concluded its role as the Official Travel Partner of the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum (UZF) 2025. The event, held recently in Madinah, brought together over 25,000 attendees from more than 70 countries, focusing on transforming the pilgrimage experience through innovation and collaboration.

As the Official Travel Partner, Almatar provided a comprehensive suite of travel services tailored to the needs of pilgrims and global industry professionals. These services included flexible flight and hotel bookings, ground transportation arrangements, and exclusive packages—all accessible through Almatar's award-winning digital platform. The goal was to simplify travel logistics, allowing attendees to focus on the spiritual and professional aspects of the forum.

Faisal AlRajhi, CEO of Almatar Group, stated:

"We are proud to have supported UZF 2025 in its mission to enrich the Umrah and Ziyarah journey through technology and partnership. Almatar remains committed to delivering reliable, secure, and innovative travel solutions that align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030."

Organized by Tahaluf, in collaboration with Informa PLC, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones (SAFCSP), and the Events Investment Fund, UZF 2025 showcased advancements in tech, mobility, healthcare, aviation, and logistics that contribute to a more efficient pilgrimage experience. The event also created a global platform for stakeholders across the Hajj and Umrah ecosystem to connect, collaborate, and innovate.

Almatar’s participation at UZF 2025 reaffirmed its position as a leader in smart travel solutions and a key partner in supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to elevate the pilgrim experience for millions of visitors annually.

For more information, visit www.almatar.com.