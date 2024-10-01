Growthpoint Properties (JSE: GRT) has developed a bespoke automation solution in partnership with 1ai, a leading provider of intelligent automation solutions, to streamline the processing of municipal invoices while unlocking valuable sustainability data. The initiative forms part of Growthpoint’s broader efforts in using pioneering technology to enhance operational efficiencies and reduce environmental impact to achieve its ambitious sustainability goals.

With its extensive South African portfolio spanning around 350 buildings, Growthpoint processes more than 1,100 municipal invoices each month, a task requiring around 160 hours of manual handling, and diverting resources from other vital activities. This makes it difficult to extract and apply critical data related to utility consumption, such as power and water use information.

Recognising the potential for automation to transform this process, Growthpoint collaborated with 1ai to develop a bespoke system that automates the invoice processing workflow while extracting and structuring the useful sustainability data embedded within the documents. The result is a process that combines advanced Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with powerful text extraction algorithms, designed to manage the varied formats and complexities of municipal invoices.

The project has already delivered substantial operational benefits. In addition to saving 475 hours per month across both invoice processing, as well as the extraction and analysis of sustainability data, Growthpoint can now redirect resources towards other efforts, such as enhancing sustainability reporting and supporting the company’s broader environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

Engelbert Binedell, Chief Operating Officer at Growthpoint Properties, says, “Automation has significantly improved our invoice processing and data analysis capabilities. By accurately capturing detailed utility data, we are now better equipped to meet our sustainability targets and optimise resource management across our properties. This improves our efficiency and enhances our strategic decision-making process.”

Rudolph Janse van Rensburg, Founder and CEO of 1ai, adds, “Our partnership with Growthpoint demonstrates the practical value of intelligent automation in managing complex processes. By streamlining the processing of municipal invoices, and thereby unlocking critical sustainability data, we have helped Growthpoint enhance operational efficiency while gaining valuable insights that support their sustainability goals. Our collaboration reflects a shared commitment to leveraging technology to drive efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in the property sector.”

The success of the initiative is a key component of Growthpoint’s strategy of incorporating intelligent automation across various aspects of its operations, with plans to expand the application of RPA to other critical areas, including vendor onboarding and contract lifecycle management.

Binedell says the automation initiative aligns with Growthpoint’s vision of remaining at the forefront of sustainable property management and setting new standards for operational excellence and environmental stewardship within the industry.

About Growthpoint Properties

Growthpoint creates space to thrive with innovative and sustainable property solutions in environmentally friendly buildings, while improving the social and material wellbeing of individuals and communities. Growthpoint is South Africa’s largest primary JSE-listed REIT. It is an international property company invested in real estate and communities in South Africa and across the African continent, Australia, the UK and Eastern Europe. Growthpoint has been at the forefront of environmental innovation in the property sector in South Africa, establishing green building as an accepted practice and driving the adoption of renewable energy. Visit growthpoint.co.za for more information. Connect with Growthpoint on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About 1ai

1ai is a leading provider of intelligent automation solutions, specialising in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and AI across various industries including financial services, retail, manufacturing, ICT, logistics, supply chain, automotive, and real estate. As Automation Anywhere's largest partner in Africa and an established Centre of Excellence, 1ai empowers businesses to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and drive innovation through cutting-edge automation technologies. With a focus on delivering customised, scalable solutions, 1ai helps organisations achieve sustainable growth and competitive advantage in the digital age. www.1ai.digital

