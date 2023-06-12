Dubai — Group-IB, a global cybersecurity leader headquartered in Singapore, is pleased to announce that it was recognized by Gartner in their 2023 Market Guide for Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services (Gartner subscription required). In the report, Gartner identified Group-IB as a representative vendor for incident response services.

Cybersecurity incidents require an immediate, thorough response that ensures the event is contained, the threat is remediated, and any weaknesses addressed. Group-IB’s intelligence-driven approach to incident response enables the company to offer immediate and professional emergency support 24/7 to affected organizations, minimizing the impact and downtime of cyber attacks. Since 2003, Group-IB has responded to more than 1,300 incidents of all complexities, racking up more than 70,000 hours of hands-on IR experience. Group-IB’s DFIR team of highly-qualified specialists conducts more than 200 engagements annually, and the company’s experts have assisted organizations in multiple key verticals, including banking, manufacturing, energy, and government, to respond to ransomware attacks, APT breaches, and many other threats.

This is the third time in a row that Group-IB has been recognized by Gartner in their Market Guide for Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services.

Group-IB launched its innovative Incident Response Retainer (IRR) in 2015. This pre-negotiated statement of work, containing a synergy of proactive and reactive services related to a security incident, enables Group-IB to jump into action when an incident occurs without the need to lose valuable hours completing formal contractual procedures.

In 2022, Group-IB was named the largest and most experienced IRR provider by Aite-Novarica Group, an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to hundreds of financial sector companies. Group-IB has over 150 active IRR clients, including the world’s top 30 largest banks and financial services firms.

“Group-IB is pleased to be recognized as a Representative Vendor for IR services by Gartner. We are committed to providing our clients with best-in-class solutions when they need them most, and our expertise rests on our extensive track record of completing successful incident response engagements across the globe,” Anatoly Tykushin, Head of Group-IB’s Digital Forensics and Incident Response Team, said.

Group-IB’s DFIR services are integrated into the company’s ecosystem of interconnected products and solutions consolidated within the Unified Risk Platform. This innovative offering includes the comprehensive Managed XDR solution, leveraged by Group-IB experts in a significant number of incident response engagements. Every product and service in the Unified Risk Platform is enriched with intelligence from Single Data Lake, which contains the industry’s largest and richest body of adversary intelligence.

About Group-IB

Group-IB, with its headquarters in Singapore, is one of the leading solutions providers dedicated to detecting and preventing cyberattacks, investigating high-tech crimes, identifying online fraud, and protecting intellectual property. The company’s Threat Intelligence and Research Centers are located in the Middle East (Dubai), Asia-Pacific (Singapore), and Europe (Amsterdam).

Group-IB’s Unified Risk Platform is an ecosystem of solutions that understands each organization’s threat profile and tailors defenses against them in real-time from a single interface. The Unified Risk Platform provides complete coverage of the cyber response chain. Group-IB’s products and services consolidated in Group-IB’s Unified Risk Platform include Group-IB’s Threat Intelligence, Managed XDR, Digital Risk Protection, Fraud Protection, Attack, Surface Management, Business Email Protection, Audit & Consulting, Education & Training, Digital Forensics & Incident Response, Managed Detection & Response, and Cyber Investigations.

Group-IB’s Threat Intelligence system has been named one of the best in its class by Forrester and IDC. Group-IB’s Managed XDR, intended for proactively searching for and protecting against complex and previously unknown cyber threats, has been recognized as one of the market leaders in the Network Detection and Response category by KuppingerCole Analysts AG, the leading European analyst agency, while Group-IB itself has been recognized as a Product Leader and an Innovation Leader.

Group-IB was granted Frost & Sullivan’s Innovation Excellence award for Digital Risk Protection (DRP), an Al-driven platform for identifying and mitigating digital risks and counteracting brand impersonation attacks, with the company’s patented technologies at its core. Group-IB’s technological leadership and R&D capabilities are built on the company’s 20 years of hands-on experience in cybercrime investigations worldwide and over 70,000 hours of cybersecurity incident response accumulated in our leading DFIR Laboratory, High-Tech Crime Investigations Department, and round-the-clock CERT-GIB.

Group-IB is an active partner in global investigations led by international law enforcement organizations such as Europol and INTERPOL. Group-IB is also a member of the Europol European Cybercrime Centre’s (EC3) Advisory Group on Internet Security, which was created to foster closer cooperation between Europol and its leading non-law enforcement partners.

Group-IB's experience in threat hunting and cyber intelligence has been fused into an ecosystem of highly sophisticated software and hardware solutions designed to monitor, identify, and prevent cyberattacks. Group-IB's mission is to protect its clients in cyberspace every day by creating and leveraging innovative solutions and services.

