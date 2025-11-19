Grit Properties has launched its first project in Egypt’s real estate market, RATIO, as part of an ambitious growth plan supported by a sizable investment portfolio set for rollout in the coming period. The project comes with total investments of EGP 6bn, and its launch event drew strong attendance from prominent business leaders and public figures.

Eng. Mohamed Hassan, Chairman of Grit Properties, stated that the extensive urban development taking place across Egypt today is creating strong investment opportunities for serious companies in all economic sectors.

He noted that Egypt’s real estate market is witnessing an unprecedented phase of expansion, supported by the state’s vision for sustainable development and its focus on enhancing quality of life.

Hassan added during the company’s press conference, “The RATIO project represents a strong first step for Grit Properties in the Egyptian market. With ambition and hard work, we aim to position ourselves among the leading next-generation developers capable of delivering future-oriented projects built on innovation, efficiency, and global quality standards, in line with the promising investment opportunities offered by the state.”

He also revealed that the company plans to expand in the coming period with new residential projects in East Cairo, noted that several serious investment opportunities are currently under review to support this direction.

Grit Properties aims to introduce projects that bring together meticulous planning, high quality, and on-time delivery—supported by its strong expertise and solid financial position, he said.

Eng. Haytham Hassan, CEO of Grit Properties, disclosed that the RATIO project covers 13,000 sqm. It is a mixed-use development encompassing commercial, administrative, and medical properties. Strategically located directly on South 90th Street, opposite Hyde Park, the project features a unique architectural design developed in partnership with leading consultants and offers flexible unit spaces ranging from 45 to 200 sqm.

He said that the project consists of two basement levels, a ground floor, and five upper floors. Construction is planned to begin within a year, with delivery scheduled in 3.5 years. The first phase represents only 30% of the project’s total area, and the company is offering flexible payment plans starting with a 10% down payment and installments over up to seven years.

Hassan stated that the company aims to achieve EGP 2bn in contractual sales from the project in 2026. The phased launch strategy is designed to balance sales with construction progress, while mitigating potential economic risks, ensuring steady project development and on-time delivery.

The company’s CEO pointed out that Grit Properties has partnered with strong and reputable entities to ensure the project is delivered with the highest standards and features. The company collaborated with Mimar Architecture & Engineering as the architectural design consultant and AVA as the general consultant, reflecting its commitment to meticulous details that guarantee an exceptional development.

The project’s launch event was attended by prominent business leaders, public figures, journalists, and media representatives, who commended the company’s clear vision, practical and well-structured plans, and the leadership’s strategic approach to real estate market.