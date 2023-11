Dubai, UAE: – For the sixth year in a row, Greenstone Equity Partners features as a top placement firm in Preqin’s Alternative Asset Service Providers league tables.

Preqin’s league tables provide a definitive ranking of the leading and most influential firms in the private capital funds industry. Preqin is generally recognized as the most trusted source of data and intelligence on the alternative assets industry, analyzing over 53,000 private capital funds and 6,800 service providers to establish its private equity league tables.

In 2023, Greenstone Equity Partners features in 8 of Preqin’s global league tables comprised of Top Placement Firms in Private Capital Fundraising.

Most notably, Greenstone ranks #10 all-time across all Placement Firms in Private Capital Fundraising globally, even though Greenstone only raises capital from investors in five countries in the GCC and has, on average, been in business less than half the time than the other all-time leading Placement Firms listed.

Additionally, Greenstone ranks #5 globally across all Placement Firms servicing Private Capital Funds, which closed during 2022 through H1-2023.

Omar Al Gharabally, President and Chief Investment Officer of Greenstone, comments “We are thrilled that Greenstone has once again been recognized as a top-tier global placement firm. Our unwavering commitment to enhancing our platform and delivering compelling investment opportunities, along with our insights into the global alternative assets market, continues to benefit the GCC investor community.” Jeff Evans, Chief Business Development Officer of Greenstone, says “Being acknowledged on the international stage for our dedication to raising capital across a diverse range of strategies and geographic regions for our esteemed fund manager partners is a testament to our success. This accomplishment underscores the profound global influence of the GCC in the realm of private capital fundraising."

