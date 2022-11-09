Dubai, UAE – For the fifth year in a row, Greenstone Equity Partners features as a top placement firm in Preqin’s Alternative Asset Service Providers league tables.

Preqin’s league tables provide a definitive ranking of the leading and most influential firms in private capital. Preqin is generally recognized as the most trusted source of data and intelligence on the alternative assets industry, analyzing over 53,000 private capital funds and 6,800 service providers to establish its private equity league tables.

In 2022, Greenstone Equity Partners features in ten of Preqin’s global league tables comprised of Top Placement Firms in Private Capital Fundraising.

Most notably, Greenstone ranks #9 all-time across all Placement Firms in Private Capital Fundraising globally, even though Greenstone only raises capital from investors in five countries in the GCC and has been in business less than half the time on average versus the other all-time leading Placement Firms listed.

Additionally, Greenstone ranks #5 globally across all Placement Firms servicing Private Capital Funds which closed during 2021 through H1-2022.

Omar Al Gharabally, President and Chief Investment Officer of Greenstone, comments “We are delighted that Greenstone has again featured as a top global placement firm. We continue to strengthen our platform and provide the GCC investor community with attractive investment opportunities and global alternative asset market intelligence.”

Jeff Evans, Chief Business Development Officer of Greenstone, says “We are proud to be recognized on the world stage for our efforts to raise capital across a diverse range of strategies and geographies for our fund manager partners. Our success demonstrates the GCC’s profound global impact in private capital fundraising.”

-Ends-

About Greenstone Equity Partners

Greenstone Equity Partners is an institutional-grade capital raising firm in the Middle East. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Dubai, Greenstone has deeply rooted local relationships with 200+ GCC-based institutional investors and 1,500+ GCC-based family office/UHNWI investors. Greenstone is currently working with global fund manager partners with aggregate AUMs of $700 billion. To find out more, visit www.gsequity.com

Jocelyne Arana

Contact: jocelyne.arana@gsequity.com