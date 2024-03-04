Dubai, UAE - Greeneration, a forward-thinking horticulture company specialised in the cultivation of rare crops and ingredient sourcing specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of the HoReCa industry, has officially launched in Dubai, introducing an unparalleled range of high-quality, locally grown products to the UAE's vibrant culinary scene.

Established by a team of seasoned professionals with years of experience in the HoReCa and agriculture sectors, Greeneration, which is located in Dubai Industrial City, is committed to delivering excellence in every aspect of its offerings. Spearheaded by Roman Ulyanov, Founder and Managing Partner, the company brings forth a wealth of expertise from supplying Europe's finest restaurants to operating a chain of vertical farms in Eastern Europe.

"At Greeneration, we are committed to providing the most extensive range of premium products available in the market," says Roman Ulyanov. "Our focus is on delivering an array of high-quality offerings, including microgreens, specialty greens, baby leaves and edible flowers, offering chefs and bartenders access to the freshest, locally grown ingredients. We are thrilled to introduce over 70 new types of rare crops to the UAE, grown using top production technology with hydroponic units. This enables us to produce year-round, pesticide-free crops, including some that are exclusive to Greeneration."

Greeneration has its own farm in Dubai spanning thousands of square meters in Dubai Industrial City, designed by leading agro engineers and food production professionals. The new facility features a multi-layer system of hydroponic equipment, certified with HACCP and ISO standards, guaranteeing the highest levels of quality and safety. It integrates cutting-edge techniques, notably artificial intelligence (AI). Dozens of sensors meticulously collect data, feeding it into their generative AI application. This AI analyzes and refines insights, guiding the team in adjusting growing recipes and managing current cohorts based on real-time observations.

With a capacity to supply up to 1,200 of the best restaurants in the city, Greeneration is poised to revolutionize the local culinary landscape. The company is proud to introduce new premium offerings, such as shiso leaves of exceptional quality, eliminating the need for chefs to import them from Japan. The company's offerings include exclusive selections such as verbena, Peruvian huacatay, Shiso leaves, and oxalis, cherished by culinary connoisseurs. Additionally, Greeneration offers around 10 new types of specialty and edible flowers, previously unavailable in the market.

Expanding its impressive selection of unique crops, Greeneration will soon offer even more variety, including medicinal herbs, berries, and ginseng sprouts. As part of their dedication to exceeding expectations, they will cater to requests for rare greens that the clients desire. Committed to round-the-clock service, Greeneration ensures the freshest possible crops are delivered promptly, highlighting their unwavering customer focus.

Greeneration is also at the forefront of innovation with a pipeline of new food concepts. This includes ventures into non-alcoholic beverages using organic plant sources, all designed to meet the evolving tastes and preferences of Dubai's discerning consumers.

"As part of our Food Hub concept, we operate on a co-creation model with our customers, particularly chefs," adds Ulyanov. "We actively seek and listen to their preferences, accommodating requests that align with our commitment to a versatile and ever-evolving product range."

"We see Dubai as the perfect canvas for our vision," notes Ulyanov. "With its thriving culinary scene, diverse palate, and the need for sustainable, locally sourced produce, Greeneration aims to become the top hub for natural, nutritious ingredients in the GCC."

As Greeneration sets its sights on expansion across the GCC, it remains committed to fostering collaborations with the region's culinary innovators and institutions. The company's Food Hub concept, anchored in co-creation with chefs and partners, promises a dynamic and ever-evolving product range.

Customers can easily place orders through Greeneration's user-friendly website at www.greeneration.ae. Operating 24/7, the platform offers seamless ordering, extensive selection, and unwavering support.

In addition to its groundbreaking farming operations, Greeneration is proud to announce the Greeneration Academy, a comprehensive sustainability training solution for schools and universities. The Academy offers an online digital platform with over 100 hours of sustainability content, supporting in-timetable and extra-curricular teaching across multiple subjects and disciplines.

"Through the Greeneration Academy, we aim to empower the next generation of sustainability champions," says Ulyanov. "Our curriculum includes hands-on experience with hydroponic systems, providing schools with a flexible 'menu' of lessons to choose from."

Greeneration's launch in Dubai heralds a new era of culinary possibilities, where chefs can elevate their dishes with the finest ingredients. From vibrant microgreens to delicate edible flowers, Greeneration's product range is designed to inspire creativity and elevate dining experiences.

About Greeneration:

Greeneration is an innovative Food Hub and supplier, specializing in ethical and ecological urban farming. With a mission to provide sustainable, high-quality, and nutritious food, Greeneration produces a diverse range of rare crops, microgreens, specialty greens, baby leaves and edible flowers using advanced hydroponic technology. The company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction is at the core of its operations, setting new standards in the culinary landscape of Dubai and beyond.