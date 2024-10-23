Dubai, UAE: Green Circle, a major Saudi cybersecurity company, has started providing managed security services powered by SearchInform to fortify data protection across the KSA.

On October 16, Green Circle signed a strategic cooperation agreement with SearchInform at the annual GITEX Global technology exhibition hosted in Dubai. Green Circle is now authorized to provide SearchInform Data Loss Prevention (DLP) to customers across the region as part of its managed security services.

The SearchInform solutions are designed to provide comprehensive protection against a wide range of internal threats.

“SearchInform's solution ensures protection against corporate fraud attempts, intentional or accidental data leaks, along with monitoring employee activities, revealing idleness during work hours, cooperating with competitors, corporate equipment theft, and much more. Our clients have been feeling the need for such a comprehensive solution for a while. Now we are providing it.

Also, with this solution integrated into our managed services, customers can achieve full compliance with key regulatory frameworks in the KSA, including the National Cybersecurity Authority’s Cybersecurity Controls, the Data Governance Maturity Guideline from the Communications, Space & Technology Commission, and the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) issued by the Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA),” said Mohammad Alkhudari, Green Circle CEO.

To meet the specific needs of the Saudi market, SearchInform has enriched its technology with additional security policies tailored for KSA, covering sensitive personal information such as IBAN numbers and Saudi ID details, as well as corporate infrastructure data. These features allow for more thorough analysis, ensuring that potential risks and suspicious activities are detected and addressed. The companies’ representatives believe that such a comprehensive solution will gain a well-deserved place among Saudi Arabian customers.

“The Saudi market is a very fast-growing market in terms of data protection. We are confident that over the next year or two, this partnership will lead to significant business growth. As internal threats are on the rise, it is critical for companies to strengthen their defenses. Our collaboration with Green Circle marks an important milestone in elevating the overall data protection standards of KSA organizations,” commented Sergey Ozhegov, SearchInform CEO.

Bedsides, managed security services powered by such a solid DLP solution help to resolve the acute problem of shortage of cybersecurity professionals, as the service provider takes deployment, configuration, and administering on itself.

About companies:

SearchInform is an information security and risk management product vendor, as well as an MSS provider. The company's clients are more than 4000 companies in 20+ countries. Today, the team has products and services for comprehensive protection against insider threats at all levels of corporate information systems: FileAuditor (the DCAP class solution); DLP system with extended functionality; Risk Monitor (advanced platform for internal threat mitigation); SIEM system; IS outsourcing service.

Green Circle is a leading Saudi Arabian cybersecurity company, recognized for its corporate structure and cutting-edge approach to data protection. Positioned among the top companies in the Kingdom, Green Circle specializes in delivering comprehensive IT and cybersecurity solutions that cater to the growing demands of both private and public sector organizations. With a strong focus on innovation, compliance, and partnership with best-in-class global technologies, Green Circle provides robust managed security services that ensure the highest standards of data protection and regulatory adherence. Renowned for its professional excellence, Green Circle continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of cybersecurity in Saudi Arabia, helping businesses safeguard their operations in an ever-evolving digital landscape.