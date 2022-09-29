UAE, Dubai: “The Great Arab Minds” initiative, under the umbrella of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), signed strategic partnerships with a number of international companies, including KPMG, LinkedIn, Meta and Majarra, in order to enhance the journey of searching for exceptional talents among Arab scientists, thinkers, and innovators across key fields.

The Great Arab Minds initiative, in the largest movement in the Arab World, to acknowledge and support leading thinkers in the region, in order to attract Arab talents from all over the world, and identify Arab scientists, specialists, intellectuals, doctors, and engineers, in cooperation with a number of international and strategic partners.

‏The strategic partnerships were signed by HE. Saeed Al Nazari, Secretary General of Great Arab Minds Committee representing the initiative; Chucrallah Haddad, Head of Advisory at “KPMG”; Rajai El Khadem, Head of LinkedIn MENA- Government and Academia; Shaden Khallaf, Head of Public Policy, North Africa and GCC at META; and Abdulsalam Haykal, Executive Chariman and CEO of Majarra.

Under the partnerships with the “Great Arab Minds”, KPMG will be responsible for supervising the nomination, evaluation and application phases, according to the best global practices. As the world's largest talent platform, LinkedIn will facilitate access to talents in various fields, through providing an interactive platform for Arab geniuses, to exchange knowledge and information and share experiences.

Through the partnership, "META" will support “Great Arab Minds” in digital creativity and social media platforms, and provide digital training by employing the latest tools and products to enhance communication between Arab talents, companies, ans sponsors. Also, as per the partnership, “Majarra” will develop a scientific Arabic content and ensure high quality, innovation and creativity, in order to support the initiative in the journey of making a radical change in the Arab scientific content on the Internet.

