To support the UAE’s Vision 2031 goal of a global economic hub

New FNSA 7 demonstrates quality and innovation in the maritime sector with its advanced monitoring system and digitalisation package.

Company is driving the modernisation of maritime legal framework following UAE's Federal Decree-Law No. 43 of 2023.

Grandweld Shipyards, a leading fully-integrated shipyard within the maritime and offshore industries, successfully delivered its latest vessel – the 'FNSA 7' – based on Grandweld Shipyards' world-class design, the GrandSuperior, to Fujairah National Shipping LLC.

This significant milestone underscores Grandweld’s strong focus on innovation and technological excellence in shipbuilding and is in line with the UAE’s Vision 2031 initiative, which aims to position the country as a global partner and an influential economic hub for trade, shipping, and other activities.

Equipped with advanced real-time remote monitoring system and digitalisation package, the FNSA 7 is a multi-mission and high-performance vessel that meets the standards of major offshore oil operation companies, such as ADNOC, ARAMCO, and more. Grandweld's technology on this vessel will maximise operational effectiveness and minimise environmental impact, demonstrating the company’s commitment to utilising cutting-edge marine technologies to improve sustainability and efficiency.

Jamal Abki, General Manager of Grandweld Shipyards commented, “The delivery of our GrandSuperior class vessel to Fujairah National Shipping LLC marks an important milestone for Grandweld Shipyards, reflecting our shared goals of innovation, technological advancements, and sustainability. The Port of Fujairah, with easy access to international shipping routes, is the only multipurpose port in the UAE's eastern coast. Fujairah National Shipping plays a crucial role in the regional maritime industry, thanks to its unrivalled array of services for ship owners, operators, charterers, managers, and brokers, as well as its ongoing investments in the port's natural assets and strategic location. We are proud to support the UAE's maritime sector by providing advanced vessels that meet the highest international standards and are honoured to serve Fujairah National Shipping in its mission to enhance the regional maritime industry.”

In keeping with the UAE government's Federal Decree-Law No 43 of 2023 on Maritime Law, which became effective on March 29, 2024, Grandweld Shipyards has remained at the forefront of modernising the legal framework for maritime activities that adheres to international standards.

Khameis M Khaddeim, CEO of Fujairah National Shipping LLC, stated “We are delighted to have received the FNSA 7 from Grandweld Shipyards, as this cutting-edge vessel will significantly improve our operational capabilities, allowing us to provide more efficient and sustainable services to our clients. The FNSA 7 demonstrates Grandweld's dedication to quality and innovation, and we are eager to make use of this new tool to further solidify our position within the regional maritime industry. With this new addition to our fleet, we continue to uphold our commitment to operational excellence and implement transformative technologies in maritime operations, enabling us to excel in the sector.”

With a fully integrated shipyard that provides comprehensive shipbuilding, ship conversion, ship repair, and engineering solutions tailored to meet the various needs of the maritime sector, Grandweld Shipyards continues to be an innovator in the maritime and offshore industry. At more than 55,000 square metres, the state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility in Dubai Maritime City (DMC) is the largest in the area and a testament to Grandweld's ability to deliver advanced vessels that serve global offshore, port, and security operations.

About Grandweld

Established in 1984, Grandweld is a leading fully integrated shipyard based in Dubai, specializing in shipbuilding, ship repair, ship conversion, and engineering solutions for the offshore and marine sectors globally. The company benefits from unparalleled connectivity and access to global markets, enabling it to serve an international clientele with excellence. The company is highly skilled in designing and constructing a diverse range of offshore vessels, including both steel and aluminium crafts. Its aluminium-hulled range primarily features crew boats, CTVs, FSIVs, Pilot Boats, Service Boats, security boats, and fast ferries, while the steel-hulled vessels include OSVs, AHTS, DSVs, Hybrid Seismic Support Vessels, Escort Tugs, Harbour Tugs, workboats, and Crane Workboats. Other range of offerings include – conversion projects, fabrication services, green-tech services, surface treatment services, mechanical services, machining services, propulsion services, electrical and outfitting services, interior outfitting and joinery services. In addition to fostering strategic, long-term partnerships with its customers, Grandweld leads the way in the development of a more environmentally friendly and sustainable marine sector.

