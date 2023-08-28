Marking a moment of pride, Al Habtoor Motors LLC, the exclusive distributor of JAC vehicles in the UAE, introduced its state-of-the-art showroom along the renowned Sheikh Zayed Road. The showroom's concept, design, and decoration were meticulously curated to pay homage to the history of JAC and its remarkable journey. The grand opening event was a momentous occasion, with Mr. Khalaf Al Habtoor, Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, and Mr. Sultan Al Habtoor, President of Al Habtoor Motors, gracing the event. With a sense of unity and shared purpose, Mr. Khalaf and Mr. Sultan together, officially inaugurated the showroom, marking the beginning of a new era for automotive excellence and innovation.

Spanning an impressive 1800.10 square meters, the showroom was not just a space but a living embodiment of JAC's history. The brilliant amalgamation of muted Grey, White, and Black tones in line with JAC Motors Corporation's Dealer Visual Identity served as the canvas for the historical narrative. Each detail was thoughtfully incorporated to reflect the legacy of JAC, creating an atmosphere that resonated with visitors who appreciated the intertwining of history and modernity.

The showroom, ingeniously distributed across two meticulously designed floors, aimed at offering visitors a comprehensive experience that merged past, present, and future. The ground floor, a harmonious blend of museum-like ambiance and modern automotive aesthetics, housed 8 exquisite car displays, including the Hero Car, alongside a welcoming lounge area. The first floor, symbolizing progression, accommodated administrative and back-office spaces, embracing advanced technology to streamline operations. A team of 7 seasoned sales staff stood ready to provide personalized guidance, reflecting the brand's commitment to attentive service.

"JAC Motors' journey has been a testament to growth, innovation, and determination. We're honored to bring our legacy to the UAE with partners who share our vision", stated Mr. Karim Maksoud, Managing Director of JAC Motors. "Our vehicles are not only a representation of cutting-edge technology but also proudly made in China. This showroom is a reflection of our passion and dedication to redefine the automotive experience", he added.

Strategically situated with convenient access to the Al Quoz industrial area, Oasis Mall, and the Metro Station, the location further added to the overall allure of the showroom. A dedicated team of assistants catered to the delivery area, ensuring that the experience of receiving a new JAC vehicle was seamless and joyous. Customers also enjoyed the benefit of free delivery to the largest Service Center in Dubai Investment Park (DIP), reinforcing the brand's commitment to exceptional service.

As the grand opening event reached its crescendo, the spotlight was on the unveiling of the eagerly anticipated JAC E30X. This innovative electric car was not only a testament to JAC's dedication to sustainability but also a link between history and the promise of a more environmentally conscious future.

Intriguing, innovative, and inspirational, the new JAC showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road promised not just driving experiences, but a journey through time. This celebration of history and progress redefined automotive retail, presenting a world where luxury, technology, and a rich legacy converged seamlessly.

About JAC Motors:

Officially recognized as Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd, JAC Motors stands as the premier Commercial Vehicle Brand in China, catering to a global market of over 100 countries with its passenger and commercial vehicles. Notably, JAC holds the coveted No. 1 position among Chinese auto brands in Brazil, and ranks as the No. 2 choice for exported brands. Presently, JAC Motors boasts an extensive network of more than 500 dealerships and operates 14 assembly plants in over 50 countries, spanning across regions such as Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

About Al Habtoor Motors:

Al Habtoor Motors takes pride in its role as the exclusive distributor of distinguished automotive brands in the UAE, including Mitsubishi, FUSO, JAC, Bentley, Bugatti, and Pagani. A cornerstone of the UAE-based diversified multi-billion-dirham business conglomerate Al Habtoor Group, Al Habtoor Motors contributes to the group's diverse portfolio. The expansive interests of the Al Habtoor Group span various sectors, including Engineering, Real Estate, Hotels, Leasing, Education, Publication, and Automobiles

