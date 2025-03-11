Dubai, UAE– Grand Mercure Dubai City and ibis Styles Dubai Airport proudly announce the promotion of Nawaf Hasan to Cluster Hotel Manager, effective 1 March 2025. Previously serving as Cluster Director of Operations Acting General Manager since 4 January 2024, Nawaf will now oversee the comprehensive operations of both properties, driving excellence in guest experiences and operational efficiencies.

With an illustrious career spanning over 23 years in the hospitality industry, Nawaf brings a wealth of experience and leadership expertise. His extensive background includes key positions at globally renowned hotel brands, where he honed his skills in operations management and team development. Passionate about mentorship, Nawaf is committed to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of excellence within his team.

Nawaf began his career as a Restaurant Supervisor at Kempinski Dead Sea Jordan before moving to Abu Dhabi in 2009 to join Desert Islands Resort & Spa by Anantara as Assistant Outlet Manager. His journey in the industry continued with roles such as Outlet Manager at Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara and Operations Manager at Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road, culminating in his tenure at Grand Mercure Dubai City and ibis Styles Dubai Airport.

In his new capacity, Nawaf will lead the team in maintaining the highest standards of hotel operations, ensuring strict adherence to Accor Core Standards, operational controls, policies, and service excellence. His strategic vision and dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences will play a vital role in advancing the development and reputation of both properties.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Nawaf Hasan stated: "I am excited to take on this new challenge and contribute to the continued growth of these esteemed brands. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to elevate our tailored service offerings and provide guests with truly innovative and memorable experiences.”

Grand Mercure Dubai City and ibis Styles Dubai Airport extend their warmest congratulations to Nawaf Hasan on this well-deserved promotion and are confident that his leadership will further enhance the hotels' commitment to service excellence and guest satisfaction.

About Grand Mercure Dubai City – A Fusion of Culture and Luxury

Located minutes from Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Trade Centre, Grand Mercure Dubai City offers a five-star experience blending authentic Emirati heritage with modern elegance. The hotel features 257 premium rooms and 104 residences, designed with local artistry. Guests can unwind at the Armonia Spa, stay active at the fitness center, or relax in two stunning pools—the Mezzanine Pool with Huzza Pool Bar and the glass-bottom rooftop infinity pool, paired with ARIA, a chic rooftop lounge offering shisha and al fresco dining. Dining options include Walima Restaurant for international and Middle Eastern flavors, Qova Café for artisanal coffee, and ARIA and Huzza for poolside refreshments. For business and events, the hotel offers nine meeting rooms and elegant venues for up to 200 guests. Its prime location near shopping malls, cultural landmarks, and the GGICO metro station ensures seamless accessibility. Grand Mercure Dubai City promises an indulgent stay, rich in tradition and luxury.

About Grand Mercure – A Global Brand with a Local Soul

Grand Mercure blends premium hospitality with authentic local culture, offering a unique experience in every destination. Since 1997, the brand has redefined travel by immersing guests in regional traditions, design, and cuisine, inspired by Mercury, the Roman god of travel. With 70+ hotels in 14 countries and a growing pipeline, Grand Mercure serves as a cultural gateway, where guests can discover, connect, and indulge in the essence of each location. Through locally inspired dining, rituals, and immersive design, every stay is a journey of tradition and modern luxury.