Second annual Summit showcases AI advancements and customer success

MCIT and Google Cloud collaboration highlighted at Summit, empowering Qatar's government sector with trusted AI and cloud technologies for Qatar National Vision 2030.

DOHA, QATAR – Today, Google Cloud hosted its second annual Google Cloud Summit in Doha, held under the patronage of His Excellency Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, bringing together over 1,500 industry leaders, developers, and IT professionals. The Summit marks two years of the Google Cloud Doha region empowering local innovation and is set to explore the latest advancements in AI, data analytics, and cloud technologies. The event featured significant discussions and announcements on strategic collaborations, including key developments with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) aimed at advancing Qatar's digital transformation journey.

The Google Cloud Summit Doha showcased the vibrant tech ecosystem in Qatar and Google Cloud’s commitment to it. Attendees experienced keynotes from Google Cloud executives and Qatari leaders, gained insights into transformative AI technologies like Gemini, AI Agents, and NotebookLM, heard compelling customer success stories, and participated in deep-dive sessions on data management and cybersecurity. This ongoing partnership with Qatar is poised to play a vital role in building a resilient, secure, and digitally advanced ecosystem in the nation.

Mr. Sami Al Shammari, Assistant Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Operations Affairs at MCIT, stated: "Our collaboration with Google Cloud has served as a key enabler in Qatar’s journey toward a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy. Since the launch of the Doha cloud region two years ago, this collaboration has yielded tangible outcomes that directly support the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in enhancing digital infrastructure, delivering scalable and secure government services, and building a future-ready digital workforce."

Mr. Sami added that "by providing access to cutting-edge cloud technologies, Google Cloud is empowering entities alike to innovate, improve service delivery, and accelerate progress across key sectors. Their contributions in areas such as artificial intelligence and data analytics are also playing a pivotal role in developing local digital talent and equipping our workforce with the skills needed for tomorrow’s challenges. We are eager to continue this productive partnership, further solidifying Qatar's digital future and working in tandem to realize the ambitious goals of the Digital Agenda 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030."

Ghassan Kosta, Regional General Manager, Google Cloud Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Iraq, said: "Today’s Google Cloud Summit in Doha marks a truly pivotal moment in our Qatari journey, celebrating two years of our local cloud region and our strong partnerships. We are deeply honored by the continued collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and their trust in Google Cloud. This success is a shared achievement, magnified by the crucial contributions of all our partners and the inspiring innovation of our customers who join us in celebrating today. Together, by providing our advanced AI, data analytics, and secure cloud infrastructure through our local Doha region, we are committed to accelerating Qatar's digital transformation, empowering its public services, and energizing its dynamic digital economy."

The Summit also highlighted how a diverse range of leading Qatari organizations are leveraging Google Cloud for their transformation journeys. These include Al Jazeera Media Network (AJMN), Aspire, beIN MEDIA GROUP, Media City Qatar, Ministry of Endowment & Islamic Affairs (Awqaf), Ministry of Labour, Ooredoo Group, Ooredoo Qatar, Qatar Airways, Qatar Foundation Pre-University Education, Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA), Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), Snoonu, University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) among many others who are driving innovation across various sectors.

Al Jazeera Media Network: Al Jazeera Media Network is collaborating with Google Cloud to accelerate innovation, leveraging Google Cloud's advanced innovation tools, its robust cloud infrastructure, and data-driven storytelling capabilities. This collaboration empowers Al Jazeera’s teams to build transformative products that enhance content delivery, audience engagement, and operational efficiency.

Aspire: Aspire is investing in its employees by developing "Aspire with Google Cloud," a powerful and intuitive internal application for enhanced employee productivity. Leveraging Google Cloud's technology and designed for ease of use on its platform, this app will streamline workflows, enhance communication, and provide seamless access to essential resources. By empowering employees with this modern platform built with Google Cloud's capabilities, Aspire aims to foster a more connected, efficient, and positive work environment, ultimately enriching the overall employee experience.

BeIN MEDIA GROUP: BeIN successfully launched its group-wide Customer Data Platform (CDP) hosted on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). This strategic implementation unifies customer data across beIN’s diverse portfolio, creating a foundation for enhanced personalisation and future innovation. The GCP-powered CDP provides beIN with a comprehensive, 360-degree view of its subscribers, integrating data from multiple touchpoints across its sports and entertainment offerings. This enables beIN to deliver highly personalised content recommendations, targeted marketing campaigns, and improved customer experiences across all its platforms.

Media City Qatar: Media City Qatar has partnered with Google Cloud at the 2025 Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg, with the launch of The Next, On Air — an AI-generated podcast that delivered real-time summaries and insights from the Forum in both English and Arabic. Furthermore, Media City Qatar powered today’s cloud summit’s Media Hub, supporting live coverage, content creation, and on-site collaboration. It was a clear reflection of what both organizations are building together in Qatar, a working model for how media and technology can move in sync.

Ministry of Endowment & Islamic Affairs (Awqaf): Awqaf is pioneering advanced cybersecurity in Qatar as the nation's first organization to deploy Google SecOps, Google Cloud's cutting-edge security analytics platform, with data residing within Google's local datacenter. This move, guided by Google Cloud Security consultants, has significantly bolstered Awqaf's cybersecurity posture, enabling it to surpass Qatar Cybersecurity Framework (QCSF) requirements and confidently accelerate its broader cloud adoption strategy.

Ministry of Labour (MoL): The MoL has announced the full operational readiness of its "Ouqoul" platform, an innovative AI-powered initiative developed with Google Cloud and Mannai InfoTech. Ouqoul enhances employment services for university graduates and private sector companies by offering AI-enhanced resume building, intelligent job matching, and simplified application processes, directly contributing to Qatar's labor market development and national economic growth under Qatar National Vision 2030.

Ooredoo Group: Ooredoo Group today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Google Cloud. As a key component of this collaboration, the Group is expanding its adoption of Google Cloud's Apigee API Management platform to scale its API ecosystem, accelerate service delivery, and create new revenue models across its markets. This strategic move also supports Ooredoo's commitment to harnessing the power of APIs, aligning with industry frameworks such as the GSMA Open Gateway. In parallel, Ooredoo is scaling its cloud business with a dedicated marketplace for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), which is set to run on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Ooredoo Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar recently announced the successful deployment and go-live of its comprehensive data lake on Google Cloud . This strategic initiative enables the company to leverage cutting-edge AI and generative AI (genAI) for enhanced customer experiences, including using genAI for marketing for personalized campaigns and NotebookLM for internal innovation.

Qatar Airways: Qatar Airways and Google Cloud are partnering to redefine the future of air travel by placing data and artificial intelligence at the heart of the passenger experience. This collaboration aims to elevate the passenger journey with data & AI by creating more personalized, seamless, and efficient journeys, from tailored recommendations and streamlined airport processes to enhanced in-flight experiences and intelligent operations, ultimately elevating how passengers connect with the world through Google Cloud's advanced data analytics and AI capabilities.

Qatar Foundation Pre-University Education (QF PUE): Qatar Foundation’s Pre-University Education has partnered with Google Cloud to enhance learning experiences. QF PUE leverages Google Workspace for Education and the advanced functionalities of Gemini for enriched collaboration and knowledge acquisition. Furthermore, by utilizing Google Apigee for API management and Google Cloud Application Integration, QF PUE is streamlining data sharing and personalizing learning journeys, fostering a more integrated and innovative educational environment.

Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA): Qatar Free Zones Authority has embarked on a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to enhance operational efficiency and streamline processes for businesses operating within its dynamic ecosystem. QFZ will be implementing Google Apigee to establish a secure framework for managing its APIs, simplifying business interactions with its digital services, and Google Cloud Application Integration to connect diverse applications, automate workflows, and accelerate the onboarding of new partners. This collaboration underscores QFZ's commitment to digital innovation and creating an integrated, business-friendly environment that promotes trade and investment.

Qatar Insurance Company (QIC): Qatar Insurance Company (QIC) is strategically focused on growth and innovation through the development of ecosystems and strategic partnerships to bolster its digital capabilities and expand its regional footprint. This strategy emphasizes digital transformation to deliver smarter, more accessible insurance solutions, reinforce market leadership, and commit to sustainable practices. QIC is collaborating with Google Cloud to utilize its scalable and secure cloud infrastructure for these digital transformation initiatives. This partnership enables the rapid deployment and management of insurtech solutions leveraging Google Cloud’s robust AI and machine learning tools, facilitates advanced data analytics for informed decision-making in its regional and global expansion, and provides secure, compliant platforms to manage sensitive customer data, thereby strengthening its market leadership and supporting sustainable growth through efficient resource management and reduced environmental impact.

Snoonu: Snoonu, a leading Qatari technology and e-commerce company, has announced significant advancements in its digital transformation journey, achieved in collaboration with Google Cloud. Key milestones include the successful establishment of advanced data analytics capabilities and the seamless migration of its core enterprise systems to Google Cloud’s scalable and secure infrastructure. Furthermore, Snoonu is leveraging Gemini's AI-powered features to enhance team collaboration, productivity, and innovation. By harnessing Google Cloud's AI capabilities for in-depth data analysis, Snoonu is now deriving actionable insights to elevate customer experiences and solidify data-driven decision-making.

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST): UDST is advancing its AI-powered research and digital transformation capabilities through a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud. A key part of this initiative is UDST’s adoption of NotebookLM, Google Cloud's AI-powered research tool that enhances knowledge discovery and academic productivity by allowing students and faculty to interact with their own uploaded documents. Additionally, the launch of the Google Cloud AI Research Lab (GLAB) at UDST provides researchers with direct access to cutting-edge AI and cloud technologies, further positioning UDST at the forefront of AI-driven academic innovation in Qatar.