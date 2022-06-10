Expanded partnership with Swaidan Trading and Tire.ae aims to deliver best-in-class mobility technology and driving experiences

ABU DHABI, U.A.E.: Today, Goodyear, Swaidan Trading Co LLC and Tire.ae launched a brand-new tire and services outlet in Mussafah. The facility marks an expansion of operations in the UAE for the global tire manufacturer, and reinforces the commitment of Goodyear and its partners to offer quality mobility products and services to drivers across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The new distribution center will provide a comprehensive choice of passenger car tires and a full suite of services, including fitting, inspection, replacement and wheel balancing, to serve the UAE’s goal of enabling safer driving on the roads.

“Goodyear grows in our commitment to deliver best-in-class mobility technology and driving experience for all UAE drivers,” said Khaled Arafa, General Manager, Goodyear Middle East & Africa.

“This partnership is another testament to our confidence in our local partners and reflects our joint mission to ensure that all drivers in the UAE are availed the opportunity of a safer and smoother driving experience for themselves and their passengers.”

Tire.ae, an established automobile service enterprise in the UAE, believes the new center will give car owners in the nation’s capital and beyond the optimum tire choice for higher performance.

“As an established tire retail seller in the UAE, this collaboration with Goodyear and Swaidan Trading has unearthed a great opportunity for our business expansion in the UAE. The new, state-of-the-art facility allows greater convenience to car owners for the purchase of high-quality tires and other automotive services,” said Mr. Rouhalla Rezaei , Owner & Group CEO, Tire.ae.

For long-time Goodyear partner, Swaidan Trading, the new distribution center also means a reinforced commitment to their customers on quality drives and road safety.

“Throughout our partnership with Goodyear, there has been a strong commitment to all our drivers – safer and smoother drives. With the opening of the new distribution center, there is an opportunity to double down on this promise and expand our reach by offering increased convenience,” said Mr. Ajit Kumar, COO of Swaidan Trading and Al Naboodah Commercial Group.