In a new move that underscores its robust expansion strategy and strong confidence in the future of Egypt’s real estate market, Golden Town Real Estate Development has announced the injection of EGP 8 billion in new investments into its projects located in the Downtown district of the New Administrative Capital.

The move comes as part of the company’s ongoing success story and its commitment to expanding its footprint in one of Egypt’s most promising investment destinations.

Engineer Raafat Maher, Chairman of Golden Town Real Estate Development, stated that the latest investment plan aligns with the company’s vision to strengthen its presence in the New Administrative Capital, which has rapidly emerged as a key hub for local, regional, and international investments.

Raafat Maher: We Have Strong Confidence in Egypt’s Real Estate Market

Maher emphasized that Golden Town continues to move forward with a clear strategic vision focused on delivering fully integrated real estate developments that align with Egypt’s massive urban transformation, particularly in the New Administrative Capital, which is widely regarded as the future of real estate investment in the country.

He added that the company’s strong portfolio of successful projects and distinguished developments serves as a solid foundation for further expansion and additional investments in the coming phase.

“The EGP 8 billion investment reflects our strong confidence in the resilience of the Egyptian market and its ability to generate solid investment returns,” Maher said.

Downtown: The Heart of Investment in the New Capital

The Chairman further noted that the Downtown area is one of the most vibrant and strategically important districts within the New Administrative Capital, thanks to its prime location near major roads, key landmarks, and essential business hubs.

This strategic positioning makes it a major attraction for investors, business owners, and entrepreneurs.

He explained that Golden Town’s projects in the area include commercial, administrative, and hospitality units, all designed according to the highest international standards to meet market demand and provide maximum investment value for clients.

Expansion Plan to Strengthen Market Leadership

Maher affirmed that the company is moving steadily toward reinforcing its position among Egypt’s leading real estate developers through innovative projects built on quality, prime locations, and strict commitment to execution and delivery schedules.

He also revealed that the coming period will witness the launch of additional expansion plans and new projects as part of the company’s broader vision to support urban development and contribute to the investment momentum currently taking place in the New Administrative Capital