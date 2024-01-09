Cairo — GoDaddy, Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, has concluded its 5th round of training sessions for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Egypt in partnership with the Egyptian Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center (EEIC); affiliated with the National Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development - the training arm of the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, signifying the conclusion of a collaborative effort to enhance Egypt's entrepreneurial landscape. The partnership aims to nurture Egyptian startups and entrepreneurs for success in the ever-evolving digital landscape in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030.

Throughout this partnership a series of workshops and train-the-trainer sessions provided entrepreneurs with insights into creating an online presence, online brand building, and kick-starting ecommerce ventures. As part of the collaboration, EEIC entrepreneurs gain access to customized educational courses and a 30-day free trial of GoDaddy's Arabic Website Builder or GoDaddy’s Arabic E-store in addition to exclusive discounts offered to the program graduates, equipping them with the digital skills essential to help expand their businesses and establishing an online presence.

Selina Bieber, Vice President of International Markets at GoDaddy, underscores the transformative impact of entrepreneurship by stating, "In alignment with GoDaddy's commitment to empowering businesses, our MENA Small Business survey reveals that a significant number of small businesses are gearing up to increase their online marketing 21% and develop their digital presence 19%. At GoDaddy, we are dedicated to providing tailored online services and tools, specifically designed to empower Egyptian businesses in establishing a robust online presence and expanding their reach."

Dr. Sherifa Sherif, Executive Director of the National Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development (NIGSD), emphasized the importance of this collaborative effort with GoDaddy, stating: “This joint initiative is vital for startups as it supports and encourages them to grow on-ground and excel online. With this 2-day robust training program over 5-rounds, we were able to successfully train many participants, fostering a tangible impact on their businesses. Furthermore, these trained individuals are now well-equipped to train other entrepreneurs, amplifying the reach and influence of our collaborative efforts. This program also contributes to driving digital transformation through trainings and with Digital Egypt initiative."

Heba Medhat Zaki, Director of Egypt Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center, also commented on the success of the program saying: “The Egyptian Government understands the curial role entrepreneurship plays in building a sustainable economy. This is due to entrepreneurship offering a wide array of jobs for various professionals. International statistics have indicated that one entrepreneur can create up to 5-10 job opportunities at minimum which contributes heavily to overall economic growth as well as the employment landscape.”

Ragaa Magdy, a participant in the EEIC program, expressed her significant experience, stating: "Running my own startup, I had to dive deeper into understanding how to create a strong website and uphold a professional online presence across various social media platforms. When I found out that GoDaddy had teamed up with EEIC, I felt inspired to join because the program provides precisely what I've been seeking. Plus, the expertise comes directly from GoDaddy, the leaders in the industry."

Hence, GoDaddy has been actively engaging in several partnerships and collaborations with local organizations and government initiatives in Egypt. This is to help raise awareness of the benefits of having a digital presence and how it can grow such as EEIC, Startups Without Borders, and Fawry, to offer online training, website building tools, and secure payment methods. Believing that by working together, they can create an environment where small businesses have the support and resources, they need to help them succeed.

About GoDaddy:

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com