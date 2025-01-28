Dubai, UAE – GoDaddy, a global leader in empowering entrepreneurs, unveiled GoDaddy Airo, an innovative AI-powered experience set to transform the UAE's small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) sector. This groundbreaking solution enables local entrepreneurs to establish a comprehensive online presence within minutes, bridging the gap between vision and digital reality.

Selina Bieber, Vice President for International Markets at GoDaddy, emphasized the new experience’s significance: "GoDaddy Airo provides accessible AI-powered tools for UAE entrepreneurs to realize the benefits of AI technology to help build and grow their digital brands effortlessly."

GoDaddy's 2024 Global Entrepreneurship Survey reveals compelling insights that underscore Airo's relevance in the UAE market. 45% of SMB owners reported that they seek AI for operational efficiency, while 43% aim to enhance customer engagement through AI. GoDaddy Airo directly responds to these needs, offering a comprehensive AI-powered solution that streamlines online presence creation and management.

The AI-driven features include instant brand creation, digital marketing tools, Search Engine Optimization, and a user-friendly interface that allows navigation of advanced features without technical expertise. GoDaddy Airo generates custom logos, websites, and email addresses in moments, develops targeted social media calendar aligned with local events, and enhances online visibility with built-in email marketing campaigns.

Many small business owners may feel they face challenges in leveraging new technologies, primarily due to high implementation costs and lack of in-house technical expertise. GoDaddy Airo eliminates these obstacles by providing cost-effective solutions accessible to businesses of all sizes, an intuitive design requiring no specialized skills, and comprehensive support to confidently embrace AI technology and realize its benefits to their business operations.

With 92% of small business owners surveyed say they feel confident in their ability to adopt AI and 96% recognizing its potential to improve business outcomes, GoDaddy Airo is poised to catalyze digital transformation across the UAE's business landscape. The experience enables UAE entrepreneurs to harness the full potential of AI to help their business grow, while also fostering innovation and growth in support of the region's dynamic economy.

GoDaddy Airo aligns with the UAE's vision for AI and entrepreneurship. The availability of GoDaddy Airo, in English language, comes at a time when the UAE is actively investing in AI research and development, supporting the nation's 2025 National Action Plan to accelerate AI innovations and drive economic growth. By providing accessible AI solutions to local entrepreneurs, GoDaddy Airo aligns with the UAE's strategy of implementing cutting-edge technology across sectors, positioning itself as a AI-powered experience that enables UAE businesses to harness AI technology and support the country's vision of a technology-driven, knowledge-based economy.

For more information, visit www.godaddy.com/airo

