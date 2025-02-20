UAE, Dubai: GMG, a global well-being and retail conglomerate, is set to make a major splash at Gulfood 2025, taking place from February 17 to 21, by introducing Farm Fresh’s “Ultra Crispy” snacks designed for gamers.

As part of its continued commitment to food security, local manufacturing, and consumer-led innovation, GMG is focused on delivering high-quality, locally produced goods. Farm Fresh’s new “Ultra Crispy” range meets the needs of the booming gaming community, offering bold flavors like Regular, Jalapeño, and Flaming Hot.

Simultaneously, Shnax protein chips - made from 100% chicken breast and already recognized at The Gulfood Innovation Awards 2025 - will expand with two new flavors, Ketchup and Cheese, to cater to broader consumer tastes.



With the global electrolyte drinks market projected to reach $58.38 billion by 2032 (CAGR 5.7%), GMG is entering this growing category with Be Perly, an advanced electrolyte beverage designed for hydration and muscle recovery. Be Perly caters to athletes, active consumers, and those seeking a sugar-free hydration alternative.

Beyond product innovation, GMG will elevate its consumer-first retail approach at Gulfood 2025 by recreating a real-world retail experience. Visitors will explore product displays, brand experiences, interactive zones, and a snacking bar featuring live tastings of Farm Fresh’s nuggets, popcorn chicken, and zing items.



“At GMG, we are not just launching new products - we are transforming the food experience through innovative retail concepts, localised production, and a commitment to continuous innovation,” said Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG. “Gulfood 2025 is the ideal platform to showcase our leadership in food manufacturing and retail while supporting key national initiatives such as the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051 and the ‘Make in the Emirates’ initiative. As we expand our portfolio, we remain dedicated to quality, sustainability, and enhancing consumer engagement.”



Backed by six state-of-the-art manufacturing and processing facilities in Dubai, GMG’s vertical integration spans meat, seafood, Himalayan pink salt, herbs and spices, sausages and cold cuts, and butchery and marination. This infrastructure allows GMG to maintain strict quality standards and deliver on its “farm-to-fork” promise across a growing brand portfolio that includes Farm Fresh, Chef’s Choice, Klassic, Sapora, Noor Al Islami, RUH, La Invitada, Quality 1st Choice, and now BePerly.

Visit GMG’s showcase of new products and immersive retail experiences at Stands A7-10, A7-20, Hall 7, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), during Gulfood 2025.

About GMG

GMG is a global well-being company retailing, distributing, and manufacturing a portfolio of leading international and home-grown brands across sports, everyday goods, health and beauty, properties, and logistics sectors. Its vision is to inspire people to win in ways that make the world better. GMG's investments span across six key verticals: GMG Sports, GMG Everyday Goods, GMG Health and Beauty, GMG Properties, GMG Logistics, and GMG Home.

In line with its 'farm-to-fork' vision, GMG covers the entire food consumption chain with its state-of-the-art food manufacturing facilities, expanding food retail network, and distribution of popular international brands. The company entered the food retail industry by acquiring Géant operations in April 2022. In February 2023, GMG acquired aswaaq LLC, including its companies operating in retail, trading, and properties, positioning the group as one of the UAE's largest community mall operators.

Under the ownership and management of the Baker family for over 47 years, GMG is a valued partner of choice for the world's most successful and respected brands in the well-being sector. Working across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, GMG has introduced more than 120 brands across 21 countries. These include notable home-grown brands such as Sun & Sand Sports, Dropkick, Supercare Pharmacy, Farm Fresh, Klassic, and international brands like Nike, Columbia, Converse, Timberland, Vans, Mama Sita's, and McCain.

