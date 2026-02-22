A pioneering healthspan company founded by Ali Hashemi, Ihsan Almarzooqi, and Zeina Abdalla, announces name change and rebrand after 5 years of growth in the UAE market.

The strategic evolution aligns with global scientific recognition of metabolic syndrome as a multi-system health challenge and metabolic health as a cornerstone of healthspan optimization.

There is a growing demand for data-driven, preventive healthcare in the UAE and around the world - Metabolic takes the lead in delivering superior patient outcomes.

Its “Metabolic OS” integrates best-of-breed tech and AI capabilities to stratify and quantify risk better than ever before - and turn a holistic 360 view of the patient into an actionable plan.

GluCare.Health will continue to be the research insights engine of the new brand.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – GluCare.Health, founded in 2020, today announced it has rebranded to Metabolic, reflecting the company’s evolution from a specialist diabetes clinic into a full-spectrum metabolic health platform designed to quantify risk, coordinate care, and deliver measurable outcomes using a technology-forward hybrid model.

The rebrand aligns with a broader scientific shift: metabolic syndrome is increasingly recognized as a multi-system condition, where interconnected risk factors drive outcomes across diabetes and pre-diabetes, obesity, PCOS, fatty liver disease, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, and chronic inflammation. Metabolic’s model is built around the idea that managing these conditions effectively requires more than episodic visits. It requires continuous measurement, earlier detection, and tightly integrated care pathways.

At the center of the company’s approach is Metabolic OS: a hybrid care operating system that connects advanced diagnostics, continuous remote monitoring, and AI-enabled decision support into a cohesive, clinician-led service. Metabolic emphasizes that AI is not the solution on its own, but becomes a force multiplier when embedded into real clinical workflows and paired with an experienced multidisciplinary team.

“Over five years we’ve built what we wish the healthcare system had from day one: an operating system for metabolic risk,” said Ali Hashemi, CEO & Co-Founder. “Not a collection of apps, devices, and disconnected tests, but an integrated model where data becomes signal, signal becomes action, and action translates into outcomes. AI is most powerful when it supports great clinicians and helps patients stay engaged between visits. That’s the DNA of Metabolic OS.”

Dr. Ihsan Almarzooqi, Managing Director & Co-Founder, added: “In the UAE, a large proportion of people living with type 2 diabetes remain uncontrolled, and the same metabolic drivers are fueling obesity, cardiovascular disease, fatty liver disease, and hormonal disorders. The clinical need is clear: earlier detection, better risk stratification, and longitudinal support. The technology now exists to do this well, but only if it’s integrated into a coordinated care model. That’s what we’ve built.”

From diabetes specialty care to a full-stack metabolic platform

While diabetes management remains a key service line, Metabolic’s model now spans a broader set of specialties aligned to metabolic and endocrine health, including:

Endocrinology and pediatric endocrinology

Cardiology

Thyroid disorders

Women’s health (PCOS, HRT)

Men’s health (urology, TRT)

Obesity and weight management

Preventive health and executive risk assessment

Sleep-related metabolic disorders (including sleep apnea)

Osteoporosis and metabolic bone health

Ophthalmology

Lifestyle and behavioral pathways embedded into clinical care

Turning data into outcomes

Metabolic OS is designed to bring together a 360-degree view of the patient across biomarkers, imaging, vitals, lifestyle signals, and longitudinal trends, enabling earlier identification of risk and more consistent intervention. The platform supports proactive care through coordinated multidisciplinary teams, continuous monitoring, and AI-enabled risk stratification and workflow support.

Real-world publications in 2025 reported improvements across key cardiometabolic markers, including HbA1c reductions of up to 2.3 percentage points, ~10% weight loss within three months, ~15% reductions in waist circumference, ~30% lower triglycerides, and ~12% reductions in systolic blood pressure, with stronger results among highly digitally engaged patients. The company also reported improved muscle-preservation outcomes for patients using GLP-1 therapies, reflecting a focus on long-term function alongside metabolic improvement.

Brand architecture

As part of the rebrand, GluCare.Health will continue as Metabolic’s research and insights engine, supporting evidence generation, publications, and ongoing model development across the platform.

Metabolic is headquartered in Dubai and plans further geographic expansion, with new clinic launches planned for the UK in 2026 and the US in 2027.

