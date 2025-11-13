Dubai, UAE – The Globe Soccer Awards has extended its strategic partnership with BEYOND Developments, confirming the Dubai-born, bold and forward-thinking real estate brand as Title Partner for the prestigious 16th edition of the BEYOND Developments Globe Soccer Awards for a second successive year.

Marking another milestone in the evolution of the BEYOND Developments Globe Soccer Awards, the renewed collaboration reinforces Dubai’s growing influence in the global sporting landscape and underscores a shared commitment to excellence.

Tommaso Bendoni, Founder and CEO of Globe Soccer, said: “BEYOND Developments has been an exceptional partner and we are delighted to continue this journey. Their dedication to innovation and high-quality experiences perfectly aligns with the spirit of Globe Soccer. This ongoing collaboration will continue to enhance the BEYOND Developments Globe Soccer Awards and we look forward to celebrating the world’s football elite once again.”

Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments, said: “Football is more than a game; it’s a story we all share, one that connects hearts, inspires dreams, and brings people together through a common passion. At BEYOND, we see a parallel in how we design destinations that evoke feeling, belonging, and collective pride. Continuing as the Title Partner of the Globe Soccer Awards allows us to champion a platform that celebrates global excellence while reflecting the creative and cultural energy of Dubai. It is a partnership built on shared values, innovation, inspiration, and the belief that experiences should live far beyond a single moment.”

The 16th edition of the BEYOND Developments Globe Soccer Awards will bring together global football icons, rising stars, industry executives, and fans for an unforgettable evening in Dubai. The previous edition saw the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Vinicius Jr and Lamine Yamal take to the stage to collect awards. The date and venue of this year’s event will be revealed soon.

For more information see www.globesoccer.com and beyonddevelopments.ae

About Globe Soccer

Globe Soccer, founded by Tommaso Bendoni and co-owned by Riccardo Silva, is a Dubai-based football organisation. Since 2010, it has hosted the annual Globe Soccer Awards, a prestigious event that recognises all football stakeholders, from players to chairmen, fans to agents, and directors to referees. This unique, high-profile ceremony has become a significant fixture in the global football calendar.

About BEYOND

BEYOND Developments, the bold and forward-thinking real estate brand, represents the next evolution in the UAE’s real estate landscape. Rooted in design excellence and guided by the belief that nature and wellness are integral to modern living, BEYOND creates waterfront destinations where architecture, landscape, and lifestyle exist in harmony. Each development is envisioned as a living narrative, crafted to inspire emotion, create meaningful connections, and elevate everyday life. Guided by five defining pillars of exceptional locations, architectural fluidity, people-centric communities, inclusive excellence, and nature as infrastructure, BEYOND shapes environments that endure, captivate, and reflect the essence of living boldly.Instagram: @beyonddevelopments

