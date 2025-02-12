The Connected Visitor Experience aims to revolutionize luxury travel using AI, IoT, and data analytics, setting a new benchmark for personalized travel experiences.

RIYADH: Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, has partnered with Red Sea Global (RSG) to create a cutting-edge digital program designed to transform the connected visitor experience at one of Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious tourism destinations.

The collaboration leverages Globant’s expertise in digital innovation to deliver a seamless, immersive, and personalized journey for every visitor to Red Sea Global’s world-class destination, The Red Sea. This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, showcasing the kingdom’s commitment to sustainable and technologically advanced tourism.

Sultan Moraished, Group Head of Technology and Corporate Excellence of Red Sea Global, noted, “The Red Sea destination represents a bold vision for the future of tourism, one that combines luxury, technology, and sustainability in perfect harmony. With Globant as our partner, we are taking an important step toward delivering a connected experience that will serve as a benchmark not just for the region but for destinations around the world”.

The program centers around a robust, digitally enabled ecosystem that integrates advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and data analytics. This connected visitor experience will provide intuitive, real-time interactions tailored to individual preferences, ensuring a truly memorable stay at The Red Sea’s luxury resorts, islands, and attractions.

Federico Pienovi, CBO & CEO of New Markets at Globant, stated, "This partnership with Red Sea Global demonstrates how technology can redefine tourism by placing the visitor at the center of an ecosystem designed for convenience, personalization, and sustainability”.

The ambition of the platform extends beyond The Red Sea destination. It aims to become the gold standard for connected visitor experiences globally, making it available for adoption by destinations worldwide. This partnership will pioneer new benchmarks in digital engagement revolutionizing how travelers interact with destinations and how Online Travel Agencies work.

The Red Sea is a pioneering, luxury tourism destination situated on the west coast of Saudi Arabia. Its first five world-class resorts – Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea, The St Regis Red Sea Resort, Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Shebara and Desert Rock – are already welcoming guests. The destination’s dedicated airport, Red Sea International Airport (RSI), is welcoming direct flights from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Dubai. A further 11 resorts are set to open throughout 2025. By 2030, when the destination reaches full completion, The Red Sea will be home to 50 resorts, 8,000 hotel rooms and 1,000 residential properties across island and inland sites, as well as luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B, and leisure facilities.

The destination is at the forefront of the global transition towards regenerative tourism – going beyond sustainability to have a regenerative impact on the environment, society, and the economy. Technology will play a key role in ensuring seamless visitor interactions while preserving the region’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Laura Hernandez Gonzalez, Managing Director of MENA at Globant, added: “This partnership with Red Sea Global reflects our shared vision for innovation-driven growth in tourism. By leveraging Globant’s cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise, we are redefining luxury tourism experiences enabling the region to set a global standard.”

About Globant

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 29,900 employees and are present in 34 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in Media Consultation, Integration, and Business Operations Cloud Service Providers (2024) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG) is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diverse portfolio across tourism, residential, experiences, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services. This includes the luxury regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025.

A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat, opened in 2024 and RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, and building a new international terminal.

RSG is a PIF company and a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries, and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.

www.redseaglobal.com