Cairo, Egypt: Backed by decades of trusted science, the world’s number #1 multivitamin* brand Centrum has launched in Egypt.

The product launch comes under GSK Consumer Healthcare’s mandate as a global leader in everyday healthcare, committed to making self-care more achievable, inclusive and sustainable. Centrum is one of the company’s many category-leading brands, empowering millions of people to take ownership of their everyday health.

As a key product in anyone’s wellness journey, Centrum has launched under the slogan “Start your journey to a balanced and healthy life.” The product is now widely available nationwide. Centrum has long been trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers in Egypt around the world – the recent move makes it available to local consumers, ensuring accessibility and affordability.

Centrum exists to help build every body from the inside out, providing the fundamental building blocks of health through the vitamins and minerals in the multivitamin. As a foundational building block of good health, the daily multivitamin supplement is packed with essential nutrients to help respond to body’s needs and boost health. Two types of the multivitamin have just been released in Egypt:

Centrum Adults, helping support daily energy levels and supports normal immune function.

Centrum Silver, promoting healthy heart functioning, supporting normal brain function and maintaining healthy eyes in older adults. Contains Centrum’s highest level of vitamin D3, a preferred form of vitamin D, to support strong and healthy bones.**

The launch of Centrum in Egypt also aligns with broader governmental goals to make access to medicine more available and affordable for all.

“I’m immensely proud of this moment and what we’re offering to the Egyptian people,” said Nabil Besri, the General Manager of GSK Consumer Healthcare in North and Central Africa. “Delivering better everyday health for humanity, we have offered so much to Egyptian consumers across the decades. Consumer healthcare has proved to be of critical importance, particularly in recent years, and this why we are truly investing in bringing products that can make a tangible difference in people’s lives and improve their overall health and wellbeing.”

From her part, Marie Sidarous, the Marketing Lead of GSK Consumer Healthcare in North Africa, said, “Multivitamins aid in boosting immunity and overall health. Centrum is rich in all the various vitamins and minerals necessary for wellbeing. Through this launch, we are encouraging people to enhance their nutritional intake, taking ownership of their self-care journeys to enhance their overall health levels.”

Centrum Adults and Centrum Silver are currently available in the market.

