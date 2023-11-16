UAE, Dubai – Global Village, the region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, dining, attractions and entertainment, is thrilled to announce the participation of 30 new Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) kiosks during Season 28.

Global Village, in partnership with Dubai SME, is committed to supporting local businesses, offering visitors a diverse range of delightful Food and Beverage (F&B) concepts, all while celebrating cultural diversity and creativity. This year, Global Village will be home to a selection of unique SME concepts located at the all-new Mini World next to Carnaval. Each kiosk brings its own distinctive flavour combination and cultural influence to a more wonderful world.

Some of these exciting new kiosks include SMASH Taco, bringing the TikTok-famous smashed burger taco to Dubai, Greek Street, offering authentic Chicken Slovaki, Gyro's and Keftedes, and Swicy, promising visitors an authentic taste of Korean fried chicken in an array of flavours.

Global Village continues to be a platform for local entrepreneurs and SMEs to showcase their products and concepts, providing them with the opportunity to engage with an international audience while contributing to the park’s rich tapestry of cultures.

SME kiosks are an integral part of Global Village's mission to create an inclusive, immersive and culturally diverse experience for its visitors. These kiosks bring together a range of creative talents, innovative ideas, and mouthwatering flavours that reflect the park’s commitment to celebrating the rich tapestry of cultures from around the world.

Global Village's Season 28 is set to be a feast for the senses, and visitors can expect a delightful experience that encompasses diverse cultures, cuisines, and entertainment.

Visit Global Village’s website https://www.globalvillage.ae/ and social media channels for the latest updates:

Instagram: @GlobalVillageUAE

X: @GlobalVillageAE

Facebook: @GlobalVillageAE

Snapchat: @GlobalVillageME

TikTok: @GlobalVillageAE

About Global Village:

Global Village is the region’s original family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, and shopping, welcoming more than 100 million visitors since opening its gates in 1997.

In Season 28, Global Village is hosting 27 pavilions representing over 90 cultures from around the world, over 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park also host 400+ performers and showcase more than 200 performances each night. Guests can enjoy +195 rides and attractions at the Carnaval funfair. Global Village offers the largest and most varied range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.

In 2023, Global Village was named as the most visited attraction in the region by YouGov welcoming a record 9 million visitors and was once again recognised as one of the top 10% of attractions globally by TripAdvisor.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Carine El Natour - Current Global

celnatour@currentglobal.com