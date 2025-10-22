Dubai, UAE: The 7th Global Takaful and Re-Takaful Forum 2025, organized by AlHuda CIBE FZ LLE – UAE, concluded successfully at the Dusit Thani Hotel, Dubai, bringing together leading voices from more than 20 countries to explore the evolution, opportunities, and future roadmap of the global Takaful and Re-Takaful industry.

The event opened with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Maaz Chaudhry Shah Kotia, followed by a warm welcome from Mr. Muhammad Zubair, CEO of AlHuda CIBE – UAE. In his address, Mr. Zubair highlighted that “Takaful is more than a financial product; it is a system built on compassion, cooperation, and mutual responsibility. As the world embraces digital transformation and sustainable finance, Islamic insurance (Takaful) must continue to lead through values that inspire trust and inclusion.”

The inaugural session was graced by distinguished guests including H.E. Fareed Lutfi, Secretary General of the Emirates Insurance Federation, UAE; H.E. Ali Zeb Khan, Trade and Investment Counsellor at the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai. Their presence reinforced the growing international collaboration within the Takaful and Re-Takaful ecosystem.

Throughout the day, the forum hosted a series of engaging sessions addressing emerging trends, technological innovation, and stability within the Takaful and Re-Takaful sectors. The discussions explored how Artificial Intelligence, digitalization, and ethical governance are reshaping the industry, with insights shared by experts including Mr. Frederik Bisbjerg (UAE), Mr. Adnan Sab’a El Aish (UAE), Mr. Bashar Al Natoor (UAE), Mr. Max Arena (UK), and Dr. Aftab Hasan (UAE).

Subsequent sessions highlighted Climate Risk and Re-Takaful Development in Africa, led by Mr. Hassan Bashir Ibrahim, Mr. Yusuf Bodiat, and Dr. Timothy Nielander, and the Emergence of the Gold Market and Future Prospects of Takaful for the Islamic Finance Industry, featuring Mr. Pietro Piccinetti, Mr. Huseyin Burak Erten, and Mr. Shafaat Hashmi.

The concluding session on Takaful Portfolios and Innovative Products, chaired by Ms. Sadia Noori, presented innovations from O Gold, Al Wathba Insurance, Wellxai Technologies, and Oman Reinsurance Company, emphasizing that the industry’s future depends on creativity, inclusion, and customer-centered design.

Following a day of dynamic discussions and networking, the event culminated in the Takaful and Re-Takaful Awards Ceremony, recognizing excellence, innovation, and leadership in the global Takaful landscape. AlHuda CIBE presented 36 distinguished awards to leading Takaful operators, Re-Takaful providers, technology innovators, and financial institutions for their outstanding contributions to advancing ethical and Shariah-compliant financial services. The awards underscored the forum’s commitment to celebrating organizations that are not only achieving commercial success but also promoting social and economic well-being through Islamic finance principles.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Muhammad Zubair, CEO of AlHuda CIBE – UAE, reaffirmed the organization’s mission to strengthen the global Islamic finance infrastructure, stating: “Our vision is to build bridges between tradition and innovation, between ethical finance and technological advancement. Through collaboration, capacity building, and shared learning, we can make Takaful a cornerstone of global financial inclusion.”

The Takaful and Re-Takaful Forum also announced a two-day post-event workshop on the Operational Aspects of Takaful, Re-Takaful, and Micro-Takaful (October 22–23, 2025), followed by an industry visit on October 24 and a city tour on October 25 in Dubai. These initiatives aim to enhance professional expertise and foster cross-border collaboration among practitioners.

Acknowledgment of Supporters and Sponsors

AlHuda CIBE expressed its deepest appreciation to all sponsors and partners whose contributions made the event a success, including Premier Bank & Trust (UK), Royal Bullion Capital, O Gold, Watania Takaful, SHeik Muhammad Muneer Beeharry Compliance Consultant Limited DIF, Mac & Ro Capital FZC, FINANSU, B4E Insurtech, Bangladesh Insurance Association, NIRMA University, Association of Insurers of Uzbekistan, Malaysian Takaful Association, Emirates Insurance Federation, CEO Clubs Network, and several international media collaborators such as Financial IT, The Business Year, World Business Outlook, BTC Wize, Roleo.io, GCC News, Atlas Magazine, and Degen Drums.

About AlHuda CIBE: AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provide state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Trainings Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.

We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 35 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry. For further Details about AlHuda CIBE, please visit: www.alhudacibe.com

For Media Contact:

Ms. Shaguftta Perveen

Manager Communications,

info@alhudacibe.com

WhatsApp: +971 528655523