Dubai, UAE: Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (Jafza) and Global Surfaces FZE, a leading manufacturer of engineered quartz surfaces, today unveiled the largest engineered surfaces manufacturing facility in the Middle East and the first of its kind in the UAE.

Representing an investment of approximately USD 27 million (AED 100 million), the sprawling facility spans across nearly 40,000 square metres and marks a significant milestone in the expansion of Global Surfaces' operations in the Gulf region.

Having commenced commercial production in February 2024, the facility is equipped with advanced SCADA-controlled machinery and multiple CNC machines to produce high-quality engineered quartz surfaces that replicate the aesthetics of natural stones.

With an annual production capacity of more than 620,000 square metres, Global Surfaces is poised to meet the growing demand for premium surfaces in the Gulf and key international markets, including the USA and Canada.

The event celebrating the facility was attended by Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World GCC, Mayank Shah, Managing Director, Global Surfaces, and senior representatives from the two organisations.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World GCC, said: "We are delighted to welcome Global Surfaces to Jafza, where they join a thriving community of businesses. The establishment of this advanced manufacturing facility will provide the construction sector with locally produced high-quality surfaces which previously had to be imported to the UAE. We are committed to growing the UAE’s manufacturing base, providing companies with state-of-the-art infrastructure and paving the way for a more resilient and diversified economy.”

Mayank Shah, Managing Director, Global Surfaces, said: "The new facility is a significant milestone in our global growth strategy, allowing us to capitalise on Jafza's strategic location and world-class infrastructure to enhance our logistics capabilities. This improved connectivity enables efficient exports to key markets across the Gulf, USA, and Canada, and is essential to strengthening our market presence and meeting the growing demand for high-quality engineered surfaces. Our focus is on reaching full capacity utilisation within the next year while exploring further expansion opportunities to continue setting new standards in the industry."

During the event, Global Surfaces introduced its new product series, “QUARTZITES,” a premium, nature-inspired collection crafted from the finest raw materials and cristobalite, which replicates the look of natural stone. Equipped with advanced patented technology licensed by Florida-based SQIP, Global Surfaces is also set to launch its futuristic “MARQUARTZ” collection.

Additionally, the company is also prioritising eco-friendly production by using renewable energy, recycled materials, and an advanced water treatment system that reuses 80% of water, aligning with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 targets and supporting broader sustainability goals.

