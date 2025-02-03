Dubai, UAE: The twentieth edition of IREX 2025 will take place from 7th to 8th February 2025 at Hotel Taj, Business Bay, Dubai. This premier event serves as a unique platform offering diverse opportunities for international real estate investments and residency and citizenship by investment programs to Dubai investors.

IREX caters to high-net-worth individuals and affluent investors seeking opportunities in international real estate and luxury properties. The event is expected to attract over 500 visitors and feature prominent international real estate developers and marketing companies. Participants will include companies from the USA, Canada, Greece, Cyprus, Portugal, Malta, the Caribbean, and specialized EB-5 companies from the USA, offering real estate investment and residency or citizenship by investment options.

This conclave unites international real estate firms, immigration and legal consultants, government representatives, real estate developers, and other stakeholders under one roof. Over two days, visitors will have the opportunity to engage with experts, explore investment options, and attend a comprehensive conference on immigration by investment.

The conference will highlight various aspects of real estate and immigration by investment, featuring presentations by real estate developers, immigration experts, and legal professionals from leading international firms. Key topics will include global investment opportunities and the financial and legal implications of obtaining second residency or citizenship. Notably, a special panel discussion on the ‘EB-5 Investor Visa Program’ will explore the program’s growing popularity. Additionally, a panel on the ‘The Greece Golden Visa Advantage: Insights for Global Investors’ will feature insights from real estate and Golden Visa experts from Greece.

According to the publication ‘Investment Migration Insider,’ the global investment immigration market is expanding at an annual rate of 23%, and if the trend continues, it could reach USD 100 billion in revenue by 2025.

The main sponsors of this event include CMB Regional Centers, USA; U.S. Immigration Fund, USA; EB5 Capital, USA; Lux&Easy Residences, Greece; Orilina Properties, Greece; Greca Group, Greece; EB5 United, USA; and Pine State Regional Center, USA. Other participants include MIBS Group, Greece; Sidwell Wealth Management, Portugal; HomeAbroad INC, USA Real Estate; Ultimate Consultancy, Malta; Manhattan Regional Center, USA; KARITZIS LEGAL – A.KARITZIS & ASSOCIATES LLC, Greece & Cyprus, and many others.

The global demand for international real estate investments has grown significantly in recent years. HNWIs seek international investments to diversify wealth, access global operations, and enjoy benefits such as tax advantages, visa-free travel, and high rental returns. A second passport also opens doors to career, educational, and lifestyle opportunities for investors and their families.

Greece has become a favoured destination for international investors due to its robust economy and attractive investment opportunities in sectors such as real estate, tourism, and renewable energy. The Greek Golden Visa program, which enables non-EU citizens to obtain residency by investing in real estate, is particularly appealing. This program provides visa-free access to the Schengen Zone and offers a lucrative option for generating stable income through property investments.

Dr. Sophia Athanasopoulou, Investment & Portfolio Director at Orilina Properties REIC, highlighted the company’s role in delivering high-end development projects. “With total assets exceeding €200 million and a robust portfolio of income-producing properties, Orilina REIC is a gateway to the Greek Golden Visa program, offering unparalleled opportunities through equity participation and direct property investments,” she stated.

Vasilis Leivadas, Head of Business Development at Lux&Easy Residences, emphasized the demand for sustainable and energy-efficient properties. “Our eco-friendly homes not only provide modern comfort but also long-term value. Greece’s affordable Golden Visa program, starting at just €250,000, makes it a top choice for investors seeking EU residency and exceptional living opportunities,” he noted.

Ahmed Abbassi, CEO & Founder of Greca Group, commented, “At IREX 2025, we will showcase an array of serviced living options that combine high returns with sophisticated living. Our focus is on transforming prime locations into inspiring spaces that elevate everyday living while meeting the needs of Golden Visa investors.”

IREX is organized by GMN Events Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of an international media company that specializes in media and exhibition brands and organizes roadshows and events globally. Since 2015, IREX has successfully held 19 editions across India and the UAE, establishing itself as a leading B2C platform for international real estate and residency by investment programs.