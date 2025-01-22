Abu Dhabi, UAE - Dubai continues to cement its status as a global hub for luxury real estate, attracting world-renowned opera singer Andrea Bocelli, who has purchased an exclusive residence within the prestigious Bugatti Residences by Binghatti. As the first Bugatti-branded development in the world, this project redefines luxury with bespoke design and unparalleled opulence.

The acquisition was confirmed during a signing ceremony at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi, attended by Muhammad Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti Developers, who emphasized the significance of this deal in enhancing the UAE’s image as a global center for luxury living and investments.

“We are honored to welcome the legendary Andrea Bocelli to the Binghatti family. Andrea’s trust in our group is a testament to the unmatched luxury and bespoke design our brand is committed to delivering to our esteemed clients,” said Chairman Muhammad BinGhatti.

Located in Business Bay, Bugatti Residences by Binghatti features the region’s first private beach inspired by the French Riviera and residences with unique architectural character. Bocelli’s home includes premium amenities like a private swimming pool and panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline.

The Bocelli family’s choice of Bugatti Residences underscores their admiration for architectural brilliance and luxury, reflecting the singer’s illustrious career as one of opera’s most beloved voices. Neymar Jr., the Brazilian football superstar, recently acquired a penthouse in the same project for AED 200 million (approximately USD 54.45 million), further showcasing the development’s appeal to global icons and cementing Dubai’s reputation as a premier destination for luxury real estate.

