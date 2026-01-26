Repeat stay revenue grows 18% to $1.8 billion

Cross-brand stay revenue climbs 15% to top $424 million

The UAE remained one of the most preferred stay destinations

GHA direct web and app bookings jump 29%

D$ reward redemptions grow by 55%

The US and UK most important outbound feeder markets, generating $432 million in international stays room revenue, up 18%

Dubai, UAE: UAE-headquartered Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, delivered outstanding full-year 2025 financial results, reflecting the continued expansion of its brand network, increased member engagement, and rising demand across key markets, especially for international leisure travel, underscoring the alliance’s strength and resilience in a dynamic global hospitality landscape.

Total revenue generated by the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme reached $3.2 billion, a 21% increase from the previous record set in 2025. Repeat stay revenue climbed 18% to $1.8 billion, highlighting the growing engagement of loyal members, while cross-brand stay revenue surged by 15%, reaching $424 million, driven by members staying in a different brand than where they enrolled.

Exceptional growth in loyalty programme membership and engagement was achieved in 2025, with enrolments rising 25% to 4 million vs. 3.2 million in 2024 and total GHA DISCOVERY membership surpassing 34 million. DISCOVERY Dollar (D$) redemption grew by 55% to D$31 million, with the December holiday season marking the strongest period, as members spent their D$ on hotel stays and a wide range of experiences, from dining to spa days and more.

In 2025, GHA welcomed eight new hotel brands to its portfolio and, together with ongoing growth from existing brands, added 175 new properties to the GHA DISCOVERY programme, almost tripling 2024 growth numbers. A significant milestone was Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Turkey, joining the alliance, adding over 70 hotels. Other new hotel brands include Sunway, Lanson Place and SAii. These brands have enhanced GHA DISCOVERY’s footprint in key leisure destinations such as Thailand and the UAE, while also broadening its reach across a more diverse range of locations, including China, Malaysia, the Philippines and Eastern Europe.

The UAE remained one of the most preferred stay destinations among members in 2025. GHA’s UAE hotels recorded 985,500 room nights and 252,300 stays, each representing a 29% increase year-on-year compared to 2024, underscoring sustained growth in demand throughout the period. Domestic demand played a leading role in 2025, with members residing in the UAE representing 25% of stays at GHA’s UAE hotels - more than twice the volume generated by the UK, the destination’s top international source market. Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates and NH Collection Dubai The Palm, emerged as the top-performing GHA hotels in the country, generating the highest revenue from stays made by members of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme in the UAE in 2025. Following the recent addition of Rotana, GHA now boasts a robust portfolio of around 70 hotels across 16 brands in the UAE, reinforcing the alliance’s position among the country’s leading hospitality groups.

Chris Hartley, CEO of GHA, commented: “2025 was a year of solid growth for GHA, with luxury and international leisure travel remaining strong. These results reflect the attractiveness of a collaborative loyalty programme for independent brands and its ability to drive incremental revenue streams, while encouraging channel shift to direct bookings and away from high-cost third parties. We are on track to reach the 1,000 hotel milestone this year, further expanding GHA’s global presence and offering even more choice to our members.”

Travel preferences of GHA DISCOVERY members in 2025:

Global travel remains dominant

International stays contributed 67% of all revenue in 2025, with countries receiving the most being Thailand (93% international), Portugal (87%), the Netherlands (85%), Hong Kong, SAR (83%), UAE (77%) and Singapore (75%).

US and UK travellers remain the top spenders

The US and UK once again claimed the top spots as the most important international feeder markets, with GHA DISCOVERY members based in these countries generating a combined $432 million in room revenue from international stays – up 18% from 2024. Germany retained third place with $92 million (+10%), followed by Australia (+6%) and China at $75 million (+15%).

Top destinations stay consistent

Thailand maintained its status as the most popular destination by room revenue from international stays, driven by members based in the US (generating $14 million) the UK ($13.7 million) and Russia ($10.1 million), while the UAE retained its runner-up spot, favoured by members from the UK ($24.2 million), Russia ($15.2 million) and Germany ($9.5 million). Singapore secured the third position, with travellers in China ($17.6 million), Australia ($13.7 million) and the UK ($9.3 million) flocking to the destination, and Spain was the fourth most popular location for international guests, thanks to members based in the UK ($14.1 million), the US ($13.9 million) and Germany ($7 million).

Direct booking channels preferred

GHA’s direct web and app platforms recorded strong growth in 2025, with generated room revenue rising 26%, room nights up 30%, and bookings increasing 29%. More than 70% of all direct bookings on GHA’s web and app platforms were for cross-brand stays, highlighting how members increasingly travel across the alliance rather than staying with a single brand. The average spend per member was 86% higher than other channels, showing a clear preference for GHA’s channels among engaged members. Guests booking through GHA consistently deliver more value, with higher spend, longer stays and more regular engagement by members.

Chris Hartley, CEO of GHA, concluded: “Looking ahead, we see continued growth in international demand, driven by an emerging younger generation who tell us that they see travel as a core part of their lifestyle; we are witnessing accelerating momentum from emerging markets such as India and South East Asia; and we are reassured that travellers remain remarkably resilient to geopolitical noise. Together, this underpins our optimism for sustained growth in demand and in particular another strong year for international leisure travel in 2026.”

For more information visit Global Hotel Alliance and GHA DISCOVERY

GHA DISCOVERY is complimentary to join, and travellers can sign up online or download the GHA DISCOVERY app and register on their mobile phones. Travellers can also connect with GHA DISCOVERY on Instagram, Facebook and WeChat.

Media contact:

Andrea Krenn

M: +971566818025

E: andrea.krenn@gha.com

About GHA and GHA DISCOVERY:

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands with 50 brands and 950 hotels in 100 countries. Its award-winning loyalty programme – GHA DISCOVERY – provides more than 34 million members with recognition, D$ rewards and exclusive experiences across its hotels and partners, both with and without a stay.

Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning. For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com or ghadiscovery.com.