Dubai, UAE: Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, continues its strategic expansion with the addition of four new distinctive hotel brands, further expanding its global footprint and enriching its award-winning GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme.



The latest additions include Almanac Hotels, Regal Hotels, STORY Hotels and TemptingPlaces Collection. Together, their 22 new properties strengthen GHA’s portfolio across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, expanding GHA’s presence in ever-popular cities such as Hong Kong, Barcelona, Vienna and Prague, while entering emerging markets like Zagreb in Croatia and Rabat in Morocco for the first time.

GHA CEO Chris Hartley said: “Our continued expansion reflects the strength of our alliance proposition and the growing desire for collaboration within the independent sector. With the addition of these eclectic brands, we are further diversifying our portfolio and the value we deliver to over 35 million GHA DISCOVERY members. Each of these hotel brands brings its own unique identity and character, enriching the alliance network.”



New Brand Additions:

Almanac Hotels

Almanac Hotels is a family-owned boutique hospitality brand rooted in a deep commitment to local culture, design, and experience. Founded by Austrian entrepreneur Herbert Haselbacher and his daughter Tina, the collection blends refined luxury with an authentic sense of place, offering guests a richly local perspective in some of Europe’s most storied cities. With flagship properties in Barcelona, Vienna, and Prague – all situated in prime locations in the heart of each city and reflecting the unique history and identity of their locales – the brand creates immersive, design-forward stays that honour the past while embracing the now. From neighbourhood restaurants and bars that champion locality to collaborations with regional artists and creatives, each Almanac hotel is designed to feel less like a getaway and more like stepping into the rhythm of local life.



Regal Hotels International

One of Asia’s leading hotel operators, founded in 1979, brings a portfolio of 11 properties in Hong Kong and beyond into GHA DISCOVERY. Spanning its three brands – Regal, Regala and iclub – the group offers 6,800 rooms and over 30 dining venues, delivering a mix of upscale, lifestyle and contemporary urban hospitality.



STORY Hotels & Resorts

STORY Hotels & Resorts delivers upscale hospitality experiences rooted in local culture and contemporary luxury at their five hotels in the Middle East, North Africa and the Indian Ocean. From beachfront resorts to urban escapes, the brand blends contemporary design, wellness, and curated dining, with properties such as STORY Seychelles at Beau Vallon Bay reflecting its immersive, sustainable focus and destination-led approach.

TemptingPlaces Collection

With exceptional properties such as Château d'Augerville Golf & Spa Resort in France and Dent Blanche Resort in Switzerland, TemptingPlaces Collection embodies the French touch, combining elegance, freedom, discretion and expertise. Each property is a canvas where elegance, innovative design and gastronomy come together to create a true work of art.

New Hotel Openings

Since the beginning of the year, existing brands have also expanded GHA DISCOVERY’s footprint with the addition of 14 new hotels and resorts worldwide, spanning a diverse mix of luxury resorts, urban hotels, and heritage properties, reinforcing GHA’s commitment to offering members more choice and meaningful travel experiences. Standout openings include the highly anticipated Capella Kyoto in Japan, Tivoli Palazzo Gaddi in Florence, Corinthia Rome, Anantara Kafue River Tented Camp in Zambia, and Avani Mooloolaba Beach Hotel on Australia’s Sunshine Coast, among others.

For more information visit Global Hotel Alliance and GHA DISCOVERY.

GHA DISCOVERY is complimentary to join, and travellers can sign up online or download the GHA DISCOVERY app and register on their mobile phones. Travellers can also connect with GHA DISCOVERY on Instagram, Facebook and WeChat.

Media contact:

Global Hotel Alliance

Andrea Krenn

M: +971566818025

E: andrea.krenn@gha.com

About GHA and GHA DISCOVERY:

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands with over 50 brands and 1,000 hotels across 100 countries. Its award-winning loyalty programme – GHA DISCOVERY – provides 35 million members with recognition, D$ rewards and exclusive experiences across its hotels and partners, both with and without a stay.

Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning. For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com or ghadiscovery.com.