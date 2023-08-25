Dubai, United Arab Emirates:- 3sri.net, the prominent website and comprehensive source of Arabic news headquartered in the UAE, recognised Dubai-based Global Citizen Consultants as the winner of the Arabic Content Award. The award is a token of appreciation for the company's remarkable dedication to using high-standard Arabic content on its website and marketing collaterals while adhering to the principles of the language's structure.

In a statement released earlier over the business platform LinkedIn, 3sri.net unveiled the inauguration of its annual award, recognising exceptional Arabic content produced by second citizenship service providers within the MENA region. Spearheaded by an esteemed committee comprising top-tier experts in the field, the assessment process considers several critical factors. Among these, a paramount emphasis is placed on meticulous observance of composition, grammar, and morphology rules.

Equally important is the seamless integration of narrative techniques tailored to each subject's essence, avoiding mundane literal translations. Additionally, a keen focus is maintained on upholding the historical chronology of events while ensuring the text remains devoid of colloquialisms or non-conforming expressions, thereby keeping the highest linguistic standards.

Hassan Soukar, Editor-in-Chief and Co-Founder of 3sri.net commented, "At 3sri.net, we pay special attention to the quality of Arabic content, leaving no stone unturned in elevating the applicable benchmarks. This commitment has led us to establish a range of awards centred around this pivotal facet to recognise the tireless dedication invested within this sphere. Today, we proudly recognise Dubai-based Global Citizen Consultants company, led by its Founder and CEO Omar Takidin, as the Best Arabic Content Award winner. Their relentless and unwavering pursuit of refining Arabic content, making it impeccable while following the correct guidelines, is the basis for this recognition. We are honoured to present this award as a tribute to their exceptional and unrivalled contributions in this domain. Furthermore, this acknowledgement underscores our unwavering support for all endeavours to salvage Arabic content from past setbacks and restore its esteemed standing."

Omar Takidin, CEO and Founder of Global Citizen Consultants, remarked, "On behalf of all staff members of Global Citizen Consultants, I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to 3sri.net and their accomplished team for honouring us with the prestigious Best Arabic Content Award for the year 2023. As a platform renowned for its comprehensive coverage of crucial news across diverse sectors, 3sri.net is committed to working with organisations that maintain the highest standards of Arabic language content.

Mr Takidin added: “We at Global Citizen Consultants are proud to top the list of companies that deal with second citizenship and alternative residence programs that focus on the Caribbean and armed with our personal experience from A to Z in this field, our international relations, multilingual customer service, and offices all over the world, which makes us offer innovative solutions and competitive prices. Our assistance to you continues beyond obtaining citizenship and extends for life.”

Mr Takidin concluded: “At Global Citizen Consultants, we aim to satisfy our clients through excellent service and keen expertise. The foundation of our practice is integrity because our morals and honesty help to build a vital trust factor among our clientele. Our clients know that by working with Global Citizen Consultants, their investment is being looked after by honest, hard-working advisors dedicated to providing the best experience. Whatever problem or concern our clients have, they can feel confident that we are prepared to supply solutions."

Notably, 3sri.net and autoscommunity.com are integral components of the Dubai Route Group, an esteemed news source within the Gulf region known for its unparalleled reliability and trustworthiness.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Sean Abzakh,

Dubai Route Group,

Dubai, UAE,

Email: info@dubairoote.com