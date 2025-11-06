Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — EFFY, the global provider of AI-powered business efficiency intelligence solutions, has officially opened its regional headquarters in Riyadh. The launch took place during a reception hosted by His Excellency Dr Nuno Mathias, Ambassador of Portugal to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, underscoring EFFY’s long-term commitment to advancing organisational performance and digital transformation across the Kingdom and wider region.

As part of its commitment to Saudi Arabia, EFFY will invest approximately SAR 100 million over the next three years, focused on technology transfer, local partnerships and talent development. The company also plans to create more than 100 specialised roles in the Kingdom over the same period, reinforcing its support for Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing digital and innovation ecosystem.

EFFY’s platform integrates advanced analytics, generative AI and hyper-automation with deep process expertise. Global clients benefit from measurable operational gains, including up to 30 per cent process efficiency improvement, up to 40 per cent productivity increase and around 90 per cent reduction in errors, resulting in 5 to 10 per cent revenue recovery through enhanced accuracy and decision-making.

The expansion builds on EFFY’s ongoing work with leading Saudi organisations, including the National Water Company and Specialized Najran Hospital. These engagements demonstrate the company’s mission to empower public and private institutions with intelligent automation and performance visibility, enabling leaders to streamline operations, reduce waste and drive sustainable value creation.

“Our partnerships with the National Water Company and Specialized Najran Hospital highlight how business efficiency intelligence can create real-world transformation,” said José Xavier, CEO of EFFY.

“EFFY was founded on the belief intelligence and efficiency must work together to deliver lasting progress. Our mission in Saudi Arabia is to help organisations operate smarter and stronger, in full alignment with Vision 2030’s priorities of innovation, transparency and sustainability.”

EFFY’s Riyadh headquarters will serve as the company’s central hub for the GCC, advancing technology localisation, industry knowledge-sharing and co-innovation with strategic partners.

“EFFY’s establishment in Riyadh is more than regional expansion, as it reflects our commitment to building long-term partnerships and contributing to the Kingdom’s innovation-led growth agenda,” said Hythem Elrakaybi, Vice President Middle East, EFFY.

The company will prioritise solutions and partnerships across sectors, including healthcare, utilities, energy, logistics and retail, supporting Saudi organisations in accelerating operational excellence and digital advancement.

ABOUT EFFY

EFFY is a global provider of Enterprise Business Efficiency Intelligence solutions powered by AI, advanced analytics and hyper automation, complemented by strong business consulting expertise.

The company helps organizations improve efficiency, correct operational deficits and maximize revenue by transforming complex data into actionable insights. Founded in 2017 with a focus on healthcare, EFFY today operates across multiple industries, including healthcare, retail and eCommerce, logistics, energy and utilities.

Headquartered in Portugal, EFFY operates internationally with subsidiaries in the United States, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

To learn more, visit: www.effybusiness.com