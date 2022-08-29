Cairo, Egypt – Giza Systems was selected with the best technical/ financial offer for the tender offered by the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD), to implement one of the most important projects of the New Administrative Capital "Transportation and Smart Traffic Systems", which is being implemented for the first time in Egypt, in partnership between Giza Systems and Military Production as the technological arm of the Ministry of Military Production.

“We are pleased to work with Giza Systems in one of the most important projects in the Administrative Capital, to implement an integrated model for transportation systems and smart traffic for urban communities, which is being implemented for the first time in Egypt, in order to become a model that can be generalized in new cities to contribute to the development of society, the economy and the environment within the framework of the Egypt’s plan to achieve sustainable development. We proudly look at the previous work of Giza Systems as one of the pillars of the ICT industry,” said Mohamed Khalil ACUD CTO.

The Intelligent Traffic System (ITS) project aims to solve recurrent challenges and issues facing urban cities, which result in economic loss, impede mobility, and greatly affect our environment. ITS offers a number of benefits, including reducing response time to traffic incidents, reducing congestion, ensuring enforcement of laws, optimizing traffic and generating analytical and statistical reports allowing operators to make informed decisions.

“Giza Systems will implement the Intelligent Traffic System, integrating several smart solutions and functions under a unified ITS platform that will shift the entire traffic experience from being time-static to adaptive and dynamic,” said Ahmed AbdelAzim, Transportation Sector Sales Manager at Giza Systems. He continued, “Using Big Data and Adaptive Traffic technology, the solution uses generated data to feed a dynamic traffic system that responds to incidents and even generate predictions for safer and more efficient traffic management.”

This is in addition to the Administrative Capital Services app for residents, visitors and workers that uses generated traffic data and linked to public transportation services and smart parking systems. It also uses analysis of data related to the smart traffic system, which extends to include environmental factors to contribute to sustaining the environmental health of the Administrative Capital.

Giza Systems has the unique experience, know-how and qualified technical cadres that cut across the various verticals/fields to deliver this critical infrastructure project for the New Administrative Capital. Its diversified experience and references in Egypt and the region have positioned the Company as a Digital Transformation Enabler capable of handling mega projects for smart cities dealing with multiple integration aspects for these critical infrastructures.

“We are very proud to be working with ACUD again on yet another strategic project for the New Capital, and to have been selected for best technical/ financial offer by the Smart Cities’ Projects Committee, formed in 2016 by Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, the Prime Minister of Egypt, to implement this intelligent traffic solution,” said Ahmed ElShafaey, Giza Systems Government and Military Sector Sales Manager. He added, “Smart cities are at the core of sustainable development, as they leverage technology, digitally-driven solutions and integration to drive efficiency, growth and sustainability. We feel truly privileged to be contributing in Egypt’s path towards this vision of a smart and sustainable future.”

Giza Systems was awarded this project following many others that the Company has implemented at the Administrative Capital, such as the smart buildings project for the Administrative Control Authority, the Parliament, the MASA complex, the Opera, and its recent award of Egypt’s International City for Olympic Games Operation Center; all of which have paved the way to Giza Systems understanding of the needs of smart cities for growth and sustainability.

About Giza Systems

Giza Systems, a leading digital transformation enabler and systems integrator in the MEA region, designs and deploys industry-specific technology solutions for asset-intensive industries such as the Telecoms, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Transportation and other market sectors. Giza Systems helps its clients streamline their operations and businesses through their portfolio of solutions, managed services, and consultancy practice. Giza Systems’ team of 1,400 professionals are spread throughout the region with anchor offices in Cairo, Riyadh, Dubai, Doha, Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Abuja, Kampala and New Jersey, allowing the Company to service an ever-increasing client base in over 25 countries.

About ACUD

The Administrative Capital Company for Urban Development was established to be the owner and developer of the New Administrative Capital project. The company undertakes the planning, construction and development of projects in the Administrative Capital in Egypt, which has an area of ​​170,000 acres and is about 45 km away from Cairo and about 70 km from Suez, and it is planned to accommodate approximately of 6 million people when its construction phases are fully completed.

The New Capital was designed as a smart city that works with the latest technologies and this appears in the presence of integrated networks of infrastructure, streets, utilities and buildings, all working in a smart way that ensures the best solutions and continuous development of the city, also operating on renewable energies and rationalization of consumption, which ensures a sustainable development of the city.

The Administrative Capital was established to alleviate overcrowding in Cairo and create investment opportunities. It will be the seat of government ministries, parliament, the Senate, the presidential palace and the diplomatic district. It also includes several landmarks, the most important of which are the Al-Fattah Al-Alim Mosque, the Cathedral of the Nativity of Christ, the City of Arts and Culture, the Islamic Cultural Center, the Knowledge City, the Sports City, the Financial and Business District, Almasa Hotel...etc.