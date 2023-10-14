DUBAI: For the private and public sectors, thoughtful, responsible yet dynamic social content plays a key role in setting the tone of audiences and building a favourable image. US-based Reputation House will explore the future of marketing at Marketing Mania by Expand North Star, the largest startup event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, on 17 October 2023 at Dubai Harbour.

Coinciding with Gitex Global and jointly organised by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and Dubai World Centre, Expand North Star is the hotspot for deal-making and startup fundraising among investors from more than 70 countries. The event creates exciting opportunities for ambitious digital startups to attract funding and scale their operations.

Nikita Prokhorov, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Reputation House, said: “One of a kind Dubai and its mega events such as Gitex Global provide perfect platform for future unicorns. We are so excited to showcase our prowess and unique expertise in Online Reputation Management. Our participation will help us plan our goals for expansion in the Middle East market. We assist both private and public sectors in safeguarding, establishing and maintaining their online reputation through our advanced solutions, applications, and specialized consulting services.”