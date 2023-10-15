DUBAI, UAE – Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, will participate in the 43rd edition of GITEX Global. During the event, themed "The Year of Imagine AI in Everything", Juniper Networks will announce its locally-hosted cloud in the UAE and showcase the capabilities of its secure, automated, scalable and AI-driven networking solutions for organizations to create transformed business outcomes and better end-user experiences.

“The Middle East and Africa continue to witness unprecedented economic diversification. The digital transformation initiatives implemented to support this situation need to evolve and keep pace with a host of dynamic factors. These are new business models, trends, demand, business growth and customer experience expectations. Combined with the growing adoption of ongoing developments such as cloud and 5G, the need for high-performing, secure networking is now fundamental for service providers, the public sector and enterprise sectors across all industries. Juniper brings to GITEX Global 2023 our comprehensive portfolio of networking solutions that enable intelligent and secure networking in line with the company's mission to power connections and empower change.”

Yarob Sakhnini, Vice President, Emerging Markets, EMEA at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks experts will be available at GITEX Global 2023 to discuss the company's latest solutions and services. Meet with them from 16th to 20th October, in Hall 5, Stand H5-B20, at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Juniper’s Show Highlights:

Juniper Mist Cloud in the UAE:

In the Middle East region, it is becoming increasingly important to validate where user data will reside as a criterium within customers’ tender for cloud services. The Juniper UAE Cloud instance, aligned to robust security standards, will enable Juniper to deliver secure, resilient and effective AI-driven cloud services to its customers for their future growth and service innovation.

AI-Driven Campus and Branch:

Juniper Networks will demonstrate the potential of AI-driven networks that organizations can harness and leverage to provide a modern digital experience to customers. Juniper has consolidated wired, wireless and SD-WAN network management into a single, cloud-based portal with insights and automation driven by Mist AI™. AI-driven insights accelerate troubleshooting and remediation across the network. Plus, AI-driven assurance enables self-driving network operations while improving visibility for IT teams and the experience for end users.

AI-enabled Data Center:

Assuring operational reliability requires organisations to rethink their data center networks. Juniper solutions boost reliability and reduce complexity in data centers of all scales, from centralized to edge locations. The Juniper Apstra® software automates and validates the design, deployment and operations of data center networks in multivendor environments, providing a single source of truth, powerful analytics and root-cause identification. The recent enhancements to Juniper Apstra 4.2.0 bring new usability and intent-based analytics enhancements to operators and developers. Juniper Validated Designs ensure data center reliability, based on proven, repeatable architectures.

Telco Transformation:

As traffic pressures continue to grow and networks become more complex, service providers need solutions that simplify network operations while ensuring a quality and differentiated service experience for users. Juniper’s Experience-First Networking approach helps achieve these goals with a focus on: scalable IP services fabric for efficient and sustainable IP Transport, a cloud-first approach to simplifying telco and edge clouds, and managed enterprise services for revenue growth. Juniper underpins each of these areas with Connected Security which safeguards users, devices, applications and infrastructure, and Intelligent Automation to reduce operations complexity and assure the best customer experience. Juniper solutions such as Cloud Metro, RAN Intelligent Controller and Converged Optical Routing Architecture (CORA) will be featured during the event. About Juniper Networks

