Dubai: KPMG Lower Gulf has launched an easy, reliable, and cost-effective Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) service now available to clients in the UAE in collaboration with Microsoft and IBM. The solution which enables risk-based decisions and enhances business performance was unveiled at GITEX 2024, featuring alongside some of the most futuristic technology for businesses.

The GRC service will give organizations easy access to intuitive dashboards, advanced data management, and ongoing support to ensure compliance and risk management with minimal resource strain. Risk Hub uses special tools and provides ready-to-use setups for managing these risks, business continuity, and internal audits. This helps organizations quickly start their governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) processes. Built using IBM’s OpenPages, Risk Hub leverages a highly scalable, AI-powered, and unified GRC platform, allowing companies to use the latest AI solutions to improve their GRC systems.

In addition, KPMG’s risk professionals will offer training and support, enabling in-house risk teams to focus on adding value to the business.

Sudhir Arvind, Partner, Head of Governance, Risk and Compliance Services (GRCS) at KPMG Lower Gulf, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of the Risk Hub in association with Microsoft Azure and IBM to transform business performance. The Risk Hub helps organizations streamline GRC processes for better decision-making and helps manage evolving regulatory challenges.”

Ahmed Hamzawy, Chief Partnership Officer, Microsoft UAE, said: “Risk and compliance management are two areas where AI can really make a difference to significantly reduce employee workloads. We are pleased to partner with KPMG and IBM to provide real-time, risk-based insights to Middle East organizations. The solution is a powerful combination of KPMG’s expert risk management, powered by IBM’s OpenPages, hosted on Microsoft Azure.”

Grant Millar, Service Ecosystem Leader, Middle East & Africa at IBM added: “Audit efficiency is paramount for Middle East organizations. The solution is a powerful combination of KPMG’s risk management expertise, powered by IBM’s OpenPages, hosted on Microsoft Azure. We are pleased that it is now available for clients in this part of the world.”

About KPMG

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited (“KPMG International”) operate and provide professional services. “KPMG” is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organization or to one or more member firms collectively.

KPMG firms operate in 145 countries and territories, with more than 236,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. Each KPMG member firm is responsible for its own obligations and liabilities.

KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

For more details about our structure, please visit home.kpmg/governance.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sara Seggari

sara.seggari@bpggroup.com

+971 54 327 7093