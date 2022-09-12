Dubai, UAE: GIG Gulf, one of the largest insurance providers in the MENA region has launched EasyClaims - a purely-digital real-time end-to-end motor claims platform, and the first such service to be made available across four major GCC markets – the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.

EasyClaims is a new online journey that allows GIG Gulf customers to immediately register their motor insurance claims by entering only minimal mandatory information without the need for paperwork, and with absolutely no waiting time.

The service is available 24/7 and allows customers to track every stage of the claims process in real-time. Using geolocation technology, the platform curates a personalized selection of garages that the customer can choose from. The garage itself is also plugged into the EasyClaims platform, allowing the car mechanic to give mechanical updates to GIG Gulf that are visible to the customer instantly.

GIG Gulf Head of Claims, Paolo Ogno, said: “EasyClaims is just the latest digital customer-centric insurance innovation from GIG Gulf as we seek to simplify the customer experience through self-service and increased visibility. The launch of EasyClaims achieves this immediately across four major GCC markets, with customers being able to track every stage of the claims process digitally, choose their closest garage for repairs and even receive instant mechanical updates.”

Utilizing big data and AI-based analytics, EasyClaims is also able to present the customer with granular details on the parts needed for repairs, their costs, the date the car was dropped, when work started, who worked on it and when it will be available for collection.