Cairo: GIG Egypt – Life Takaful Company recently signed a cooperation protocol with Easy Business Solutions, where Mr. Rabie Abdel Khaleq, Managing Director of GIG Egypt – Life Takaful Company, signed a joint cooperation protocol with Mr. Ahmed Hisham, Chairman and CEO of Easy Business Solutions.

The event was attended by Mr. Alaa Al-Zuhairi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of GIG Egypt – Life Takaful, and several company managers. This signing comes within the company's initiative to develop the services offered to owners of small and medium-sized companies and entrepreneurs, through providing new offers, insurance services and other benefits, as well as, non-financial solutions and services provided by Easy Business Solutions Company (EBS).

“This development in our company’s services comes in implementation of its strategy, which attaches great importance to the development of companies and projects by providing an integrated set of solutions specifically designed for entrepreneurs and owners of such projects, such as medical and life insurance that is provided to them with competitive prices and an outstanding level of service, and this coincides with the support of The state’s efforts in the field of sustainability and financial inclusion by promoting the small and medium enterprises sector, improving economic indicators and increasing rates of economic development,” said Mr. Rabea Abdel-Khaleq, Managing Director of GIG Egypt – Life Takaful.

Mr. Ahmed Hesham, Chairman and CEO of Easy Business Solutions, expressed his pride and happiness with this agreement, thanking GIG's efforts in supporting medium and small enterprises.

“We at Easy Business Solutions believe that everyone in society has a role in developing the future of our country, and we believe that we possess the capabilities that allow us to develop and support the medium and small enterprises sector in a way that enables them to achieve their goals according to international standards and in return commensurate with their financail capabilities in a manner that serves the strategies of sustainability and inclusion financial set by the state. Accordingly, EBS offers a range of solutions that help medium and small enterprises develop their work during their journey, starting from having an idea for the project, passing through the mechanisms of implementation, and reaching the highest growing rates of profits,” He added.

Through this joint cooperation, clients of GIG – Life Takaful Insurance Company can enjoy insurance packages designed specifically for owners of small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs, and clients can also benefit from non-financial services provided by EBS as a Company Establishment services, legal advice, marketing consultancy, advertising, recruitment and training services, with a special discount of up to 30%.

It is worth noting that GIG has contracted with EBS to provide these services exclusively to GIG Life Takaful clients, as these services achieve successive successes by supporting owners of small and medium-sized companies and entrepreneurs.

- Ends -