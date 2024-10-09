Al Khobar: Gulf International Bank-Saudi Arabia (GIB-Saudi Arabia) has announced a new partnership with the Saudi Cancer Foundation to spread cancer awareness and support the society in providing necessary care for cancer patients in the Eastern Province.

The signing ceremony, which is part of the ‘Eastern in Pink Campaign’, was held at the Emirate of Eastern Province and attended by H.R.H. Prince Saud bin Nayef Al Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province, GIB Chairman, Abdulla Al-Zamil and the Chairwoman of the Foundation, May AlJabr, along with executives and dignitaries.

Through this partnership, GIB-Saudi Arabia will support the Foundation’s initiatives to continue its mission in delivering quality healthcare and awareness programmes within the Eastern Province community.

Commenting on the partnership, GIB Chairman Abdulla Al-Zamil, stated: “We are pleased to collaborate with the Saudi Cancer Foundation in their mission in improving the wellbeing of cancer patients. This partnership is part of GIB’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility and reflects our efforts to contributing positively to the community we operate in and supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Through its CSR programs, GIB-Saudi Arabia supports many non-profit organisations that are actively providing services to the community and contributing to community development.

For more information, kindly contact

FinMark Communications

info@finmarkcoms.com

17749759