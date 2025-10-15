Manama – GIB Capital is pleased to announce its role as a Joint Lead Manager and Bookrunner in the issuance of a USD 2.5bn dual-tranche offering, split across a USD 1.5Bn long 8-year Sukuk and a 12-year USD 1.0bn Bond, priced on October 1,2025

The combined orderbook generated over USD 8.5bn in orders and was globally diversified with participation from the reginal, UK, and U.S. investors. This marks the Kingdom’s second capital markets transaction this year. underscoring GIB Capital's commitment to facilitating capital raising for key financial institutions in the region.

GIB Capital has been providing a range of innovative and customized financial and investment banking products and solutions, including debt capital markets, capital markets advisory, mergers and acquisitions, debt advisory, asset management, and brokerage services.

About GIB Capital

GIB Capital (a single shareholder company) is the investment banking arm of the pan-GCC Gulf International Bank – Saudi Arabia (GIB – Saudi Arabia). Established in April 2008, GIB Capital has played a market leading role for more than two decades, offering a comprehensive range of innovative and customised financial and investment banking products and solutions. This includes bond and sukuk issuance, loan syndications, financial restructuring, private placements, private sales, IPOs, underwriting equity and debt, as well as mergers and acquisitions. Furthermore, GIB Capital has expanded its capabilities and services in recent years to include Asset Management and Brokerage services. GIB Capital’s client base includes leading Saudi and pan-GCC family businesses, corporations, SMEs, government and quasi-government entities.

In addition to GIB Capital, GIB’s services are delivered across the GCC and international markets through its other main subsidiaries Gulf International Bank Saudi Arabia (GIB Saudi Arabia), which is headquartered in the Eastern Province with branches in Dhahran, Riyadh and Jeddah, and GIB (UK) Ltd. GIB also operates branches in New York and Abu Dhabi with a representative office in Dubai.

