GIATA is proud to announce a strategic partnership with RateHawk. RateHawk’s booking tool for travel professionals provides information on more than 2.6 million hotels. This partnership will significantly enhance the accuracy of GIATA’s hotel data mapping solution, MultiCodes.

GIATA MultiCodes, which holds the world’s largest database, is a mapping solution designed to address data inconsistency in the travel industry by providing a unified code for each hotel property. RateHawk will recommend GIATA as its preferred mapping provider and serve as a fundamental supplier of hotel data for GIATA MultiCodes, ensuring seamless integration across platforms and enhancing data reliability for travel agencies, tour operators, and online booking platforms.

"We are thrilled to partner with RateHawk, a leader in travel booking and distribution," said Rainer Schäfer, VP Sales at GIATA. "This partnership will enable us to enhance the accuracy and depth of our MultiCodes mapping solution, providing our clients with the highest level of data precision."

Christopher Jallah, RateHawk’s Head of API Distribution, commented: "At RateHawk, we are committed to delivering the best consumer experience to our partners. As a long-standing supplier of GIATA, we appreciate their dedication to curating hotel content and their high standards for efficient mapping solutions. Deepening our collaboration will enhance our content quality and simplify our interactions with API partners."

This strategic partnership is set to deliver substantial benefits to both companies, as well as to the broader travel industry. By combining GIATA’s expertise in data mapping with RateHawk’s extensive hotel database, the collaboration will result in more precise hotel data, reducing booking errors and improving user satisfaction for both companies' clients. Travel agencies, tour operators, and online booking platforms will experience seamless integration and enhanced data reliability.

About GIATA

Founded in 1996, GIATA is the global pioneer specializing in travel and tourism content technology solutions with the headquarters in Berlin. Our digital products count over 20,000 customers and partners across 74 countries, including major hotel chains, online travel agencies, tour operators, travel agency co-operations and global distribution systems. More information can be found at www.giata.com

About RateHawk

RateHawk is an innovative B2B booking platform developed by the Dubai-based company Emerging Travel Group, offering hotels, flight tickets, transfers, car rentals, and other travel-related services. RateHawk provides its partners with the best prices for any type of travel service in any location.

RateHawk offers access to more than 2.6 million hotels and other types of accommodations from over 100,000 directly contracted properties and over 260 wholesalers. RateHawk's API technology enables seamless connection to this extensive supply, either directly or through various technological partners.

