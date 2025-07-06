Engineer Osama Helal, MARS Egypt OCT Plant Director, welcomed His Excellency Lieutenant General Engineer Kamel El-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, on an official high-level visit to the company’s plant in Egypt, the first ministerial visit of its kind since the plant’s establishment.

The visit included a comprehensive tour of the facility, covering production lines and packaging centers. His Excellency was briefed on the latest manufacturing technologies adopted by MARS, the quality and innovation standards implemented, and the plant’s vital role in supporting the local economy through investments, employment and exports.

The visit highlights the significant contribution of international companies operating in Egypt, with MARS being at the forefront, in strengthening the national industrial ecosystem, creating job opportunities, and expanding export capacity.

Commenting on the visit, Engineer Osama Helal, MARS Egypt OCT Plant Director, stated: "We were honored to welcome His Excellency Lieutenant General Engineer Kamel El-Wazir. This visit is a recognition of MARS’ contribution to Egypt’s industrial and economic development. At MARS, we are deeply committed to supporting local industry by expanding domestic manufacturing, sourcing 100% of our packaging materials locally, empowering local talent, and promoting women’s participation, even on production lines. This visit gives us a strong incentive to continue investing in the Egyptian market and reinforces MARS’ position as a global manufacturing hub serving international markets from Egypt."

MARS’ total investments in the Egyptian market exceeded $450 million since 2005, reflecting the mother company's continued confidence in the local investment climate and reinforcing Egypt’s position as a strategic industrial and export center in the region.

It is worth noting that the MARS Egypt OCT Plant has evolved from serving only the local market in 2005, to becoming a regional export hub for the Middle East, Africa, and Australia by 2016. As of 2025, it became a global manufacturing facility, exporting to more than 40 countries worldwide. Today, it ranks among the top five MARS plants globally; a testament to the company’s strong confidence in Egypt as a strategic industrial base.