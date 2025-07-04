The Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, together with the South African Tourism Board, has officially announced the 2026 dates for the country’s two flagship tourism trade shows — Meetings Africa and Africa’s Travel Indaba.

Meetings Africa 2026 will take place from 23 to 25 February 2026, with the Business Opportunity Networking Day (BONDay) set for 22 February.

Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026 will be held from 11 to 14 May 2026, with its BONDay scheduled for 10 May.

“These are not just dates, they are important milestones in our continent’s tourism and business events calendar,” said Minister De Lille. “They are South African Tourism’s commitment to partnering and working with the global tourism and business events sector, to facilitate valuable connections with various partners from across the globe.

"With this announcement, we are affirming South Africa’s position as a leading host of world-class business events.”

Showcasing African business and leisure tourism

Meetings Africa remains one of the continent’s leading business events trade show, collaborating with the African continent to position Africa as a capable, creative, and competitive destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE).

Africa’s Travel Indaba continues to be one of the world’s top leisure tourism marketing events, showcasing African tourism products, services and stories to the global market.

Both shows play a vital role in promoting market access, creating economic impact, and contributing to job creation and long-term sustainability for the sector, particularly supporting small tourism enterprises.

South African Tourism has confirmed that a competitive bidding process is underway to appoint host cities for both events from 2026 for the next five years, providing an opportunity to evolve, innovate and maximise the events' impact for all stakeholders.

