Abu Dhabi, UAE – Ghitha Holding PJSC, a subsidiary of International Holding Company PJSC (IHC), and the UAE’s diversified conglomerate spanning across agriculture, food production and distribution, will participate in the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) Forum this year, showcasing its pivotal role in advancing food security and driving industrial growth. With a vast number of subsidiaries and associates spanning the entire value chain – from farming, production to trade, logistics, distribution, Ghitha embodies the core ambitions of MIITE 2025 – driving the future of manufacturing in the UAE, accelerating tech-driven innovation, empowering local talent, and expanding cross-border market access.

As a vertically integrated powerhouse, Ghitha delivers a seamless supply chain from farm to table, ensuring reliable access to high quality food products for households, hospitality, and retail sectors. This integrated model helped Ghitha execute a stellar financial performance in 2024, posting nearly AED 5 billion in revenue – a robust 9% year-on-year hike. Gross profits soared by 26%, while managed assets surged to AED 9.3 billion, spotlighting the company’s rapid expansion and operational fortitude.

Issa Najeeb Khoory, Deputy CEO of Ghitha Holding shared: “Ghitha Holding is proud to play a leading role at the Make it in the Emirates Forum this year; a gathering where innovation and purpose come together to fuel the UAE’s industrial capacity, especially in food manufacturing. Powered by technology, local talent, and a focus aligned with food security, Ghitha has long been devoted to fostering growth that will endure for generations. Joining MIITE reinforces our role as a catalyst in building the future of manufacturing – fully aligned with the UAE’s vision for a resilient, diversified, and globally competitive economy.”

Championing Food Security and Agricultural Self-Reliance

Ghitha’s core mandate is to strengthen the UAE’s food supply chain – directly aligning with the National Food Security Strategy 2051. Subsidiaries such as NRTC, with a legacy of over 50 years, contribute to the local supply of fresh fruits and vegetables. Mirak, a pioneer in sustainable farming, supplies tones of premium produce through an integrated value chain.

Scaling National Production in Dairy, Poultry & Seafood

In line with the UAE’s industrial strategy and Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, Ghitha’s growing portfolio of dairy and protein companies support MIITE’s efforts to boost local manufacturing and reduce import dependence across vital food sectors.

Through its extensive network of subsidiaries, Ghitha holds a leading position across the dairy, poultry, and beverage markets in the UAE. Through its subsidiary, Al Ain Farms Group, that unites five renowned UAE companies under one umbrella (Al Ain Farms, Marmum Dairy, Ajban Chicken, Al Jazira Poultry Farm’s Golden Eggs, and Saha Arabian Farms), Group supplies more than one-third of the nation’s total consumption in these categories, underscoring its critical role in the country's food supply chain. Ghitha serves a significant portion of retail outlets across the UAE, ensuring consistent product availability and contributing to food security.

With its portfolio of seafood produced in Asmak state of the art facility, leveraging advanced processing technologies and stringent quality standards, the company ensures the delivery of high-quality seafood to both local and regional markets.

Localizing Manufacturing and Igniting Innovation

In support of MIITE’s industrial development and innovation agenda, Ghitha is actively expanding the UAE’s food manufacturing base and investing in advanced technologies. Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Company (ADVOC) is the only edible oil refinery in Abu Dhabi, while International Food Industries (IFI) in Fujairah specializes in high quality convenience foods such as corn, beans and chickpeas.

Enabling Trade, Distribution & Supply Chain Efficiency

As MIITE emphasizes integrated value chains and competitive exports, Ghitha’s logistics and trading subsidiaries serve as key enablers of trade and market resilience. Zee Stores, a prominent distribution and trading company, serves a variety of consumer, hospitality, and government sectors. Royal Horizon and Overseas Foodstuff Trading supply essential staples and manage institutional food programs.

For more information, visit Ghitha Holding at MIITE 2025, Stand 1-FB20, Hall 1, from May 19-22 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.